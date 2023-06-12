Marshawn Lynch challenged Ronda Rousey to a fight. That’s not a misprint because it happened.

However, the odd pairing occurred during an episode of FOX’s "Stars on Mars." It started when the voice prompt announced:

"Attention, all crew. It is time to choose a new base commander. The new voice commander will be in charge of the entire hub and its crew for the next 48 hours."

Lynch said without hesitation:

"You know what, Im'ma make this simple."

He then moved to an adjacent room and slid the couches to the sides, making space for a physical confrontation.

Rousey responded:

"Do we have to wrestle for it? What the hell?"

To which the five-time Pro Bowl running back replied:

"I throw hands, baby!"

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Women’s Bantamweight Champion confidently said:

"You wanna fight for base commander? All right. Okay."

Their companions made comments about the contest. Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" commented:

"Marshawn has offered to wrestle for the position. He wasn't really, like, up for discussion for it."

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules was thrilled about the fight.

"Marshawn Lynch versus Ronda Rousey. I'm seeing it for free on Mars. This should be on pay per view."

While the winner wasn’t revealed in the video, Rousey has the edge because she has been fighting for a living. She is also a sixth-degree judo black belter.

Stars on Mars is a reality television show wherein celebrities will live in a simulated Mars base camp. They must survive challenges encountered on “the Red Planet,” like growing their food or roaming outdoors in a spacesuit under extreme heat.

The program premiered last June 5 with William Shatner as the primary host from Mission Control.

Aside from Marshawn Lynch and Ronda Rousey, other athletes included in the cast are cyclist Lance Armstrong and former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman. Lynch and Sherman were Seattle Seahawks teammates from 2011 to 2015 and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Marshawn Lynch is in full-blown celebrity mode

When he’s not challenging a mixed martial arts world champion to a fight, Lynch juggles several hats. He is a part-owner of Fan Controlled Football’s Beasts and the Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers.

In 2021, he also launched the Dodi Blunts line of cannabis products. The two-time All-Pro running back also invested in the hologram startup PORTL Inc.

Aside from his business ventures, Lynch has also appeared in programs like "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," "Brooklyn Nine Nine," and "Westworld." The Oakland native appeared in Season 6 of "The Great American Baking Show," wherein he hilariously explained his pastry creation.

Marshawn Lynch also appeared as Mr. G in the teen sex comedy "Bottoms." The film premiered last March at the South by Southwest Film Festival and will be up for theatrical release this August.

