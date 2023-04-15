“Them white folks look a lil confused” – NFL fans lose it over Marshawn Lynch baking video

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has always been a reluctant participant during media sessions. A classic example would be answering questions with “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” during the Super Bowl XLIX Media Day.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler does have comedic chops. The Oakland native made fun of his tough dealings with the media through a Pepsi advertisement.

He also sold Skittles on a home shopping network and made a hilarious impression on Darth Vader. His laughable side also landed him appearances on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and on the Netflix comedic murder-mystery television series "Murderville."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But Lynch is making people laugh once again by sprinkling a dose of comedy during his appearance on "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday."

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Bruh Marshawn Lynch story telling has me crying!!! Them white folks look a lil confused Bruh Marshawn Lynch story telling has me crying!!! Them white folks look a lil confused 😭😭😭 https://t.co/huUw6bbepN

Fans were quick to share their reactions on Twitter.

Abnormal @Abnormal_00 @shannonsharpeee “I’m not going that route” took me out bruhhhh 🤣🤣 @shannonsharpeee “I’m not going that route” took me out bruhhhh 🤣🤣

🥷🏾 @itsjustTaj_ @shannonsharpeee how can you not like beastmode he always gon be his true self, i respect dat @shannonsharpeee how can you not like beastmode he always gon be his true self, i respect dat

Sleezy fbg @Sleezy_Scofield @shannonsharpeee Bro was so proud of himself at the end @shannonsharpeee Bro was so proud of himself at the end 😂

SlickWoodsJr @loveQUElongtime @shannonsharpeee Not the snow balls liked it lmaooo @shannonsharpeee Not the snow balls liked it lmaooo

Story time with Marshawn Lynch

Better have your tissues ready because you might cry from excessive laughter. Here’s how Lynch’s story about “Marshawn’s Little Elves” or cream puffs with strawberry cream cheese goes:

“Now, let me get into the story. So, look, this what happened. You got the L’s from the North Pole and then you got the I’s from the South Pole. The L’s from the North Pole felt like they wouldn’t get enough love, right? So what they did, they decided to take the trip from the south to the north.

“And what happened? The elves from the south caught the elves from the north, they was lacking, you feel what I’m saying? If you could see, they was on a smoke break, you feel me? From making, they was making their toys up there, you feel me getting ready? You feel what I’m saying?”

One of the show’s judges, Dame Prue Leith, responded:

“But I want to know that this is a Christmas story and everyone’s going to end up loving.”

Marshawn Lynch replied without hesitation:

“I know you have that. Happily ever after. They taste good. They taste good.”

Both Leith and fellow judge Paul Hollywood gave good reviews on Lynch’s recipe. Hollywood said:

“Ultimately, I actually think for your first effort, I think they look all right. You’ve got a bit of height to there. You’ve got a decent color. It could have been less egg, probably would have been better.”

Leith also commented:

“I tell you what, it’s fairly delicious. Come on open your mouth.”

To which Marshawn Lynch said before eating his creation:

“I’m not going that route.”

Hollywood finished by saying:

“But actually the flavor inside is good. The buns are pretty much there as well. Just needed slightly less egg. So, overall, I think we’ve done a decent job. The decoration of the war scene, it’s not bad as well. I liked all the snowballs. I liked it.”

With a smile on his face, Lynch celebrated by saying:

“I didn’t get a handshake, but I got a good job, though, cuz.”

Despite the humorous narrative, Lynch did not win the competition as the judges declared actress D’Arcy Carden the winner.

The media may have a hard time dealing with him, but Marshawn Lynch is a fan favorite among all the teams he played for.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes