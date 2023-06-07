Marshawn Lynch has indeed transitioned into the entertainment industry and is making a name for himself as a TV personality and actor. His recent appearances on various shows and movies have solidified his status as an entertainment superstar.

In the show 'Stars on Mars' on FOX, Lynch, along with his former teammate Richard Sherman, is seen entering a simulated facility on Mars. The humorous exchange where Lynch asks if they allow Black people on Mars adds to the comedic element of the show.

“They let Black people on Mars?”

He is also seen interacting extensively with Lance Armstrong on the merits ot cycling. The show is hosted by William Shatner.

Marshawn Lynch has a proper repertoire as a film star

Those who are still surprised to see Marshawn Lynch working in the entertainment industry must know that he is no stranger to the business. Working on this reality show sees him represent himself, but he has taken on other challenging roles as well.

In the upcoming movie 'Bottoms', he plays the character of Mr. G, showcasing his versatility as an actor. He has also appeared in the series 'Westworld' in the role of Giggles.

Apart from acting, Lynch has made numerous appearances as himself on various shows, including 'Real Time with Bill Maher' and 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls.' In 2020, his bar was featured on the series 'Bar Rescue.'

Beyond such shows, he has appeared as himself in sitcoms such as 'The League' where he appeared on a couple of episodes. He also appeared on the popular show 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' on one episode in 2017.

In recent years, Lynch has expanded his work in the entertainment business. He has left his NFL career behind and ventured into new opportunities.

In 2022, he appeared in the comedic murder series 'Murderville'. He appeared on two episodes, namely "Triplet Homicide" and "Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery". He was also a participant in the same year on 'The Great American Baking Show' as a contestant on Season 6.

It seems that Lynch's talents have transcended the football world, and he is now making his mark in the entertainment industry. From sitcoms to murder series and reality shows, Lynch's popularity and success continue to grow, proving that he has found success beyond the gridiron.

