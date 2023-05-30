Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has his next media project lined up, and it is sending him to another world (quite literally).

This month, FOX revealed the trailer for Stars on Mars, a new reality show where a dozen celebrities are transported to "Mars" to face off against each other in various challenges. The show, which was actually filmed in the Australian mining town of Coober Pedy, will be hosted by Star Trek actor William Shatner, who will assume the role of Mission Control.

Lynch promoted his upcoming appearance in the show with the following tweet:

They taking yo boi back home. I’m on da’ way.

#starsonMARS-HAWN

The other athlete-contestants on the show include Lynch's former teammate Richard Sherman, former cyclist Lance Armstrong, figure skater Adam Rippon and former UFC champion and current WWE superstar Ronda Rousey.

Stars on Mars debuts June 5 on Fox. New episodes will air every Monday at 8 PM ET.

Marshawn Lynch's post-retirement ventures

Lynch has always been known to be a savvy marketer and personality, even during his playing career. He struck up deals with the likes of Skittles and dabbled in video game ads - quite the contrast to his notorious shyness toward the media that earned him multiple fines from the NFL. Since his third and final retirement in 2020, opportunities in the media have dramatically increased for the 37-year-old.

In 2021, he joined the PFL as an investor and ambassador. He then returned to the NFL as the chief ambassador of its players' association. Lynch also became a part-owner of the Oakland Roots - the soccer team of his hometown in California - and also started owning a team in Fan Controlled Football, an indoor league.

Lynch's portfolio increased in 2022 as he joined the ownership group of the NHL's Seattle Kraken. That same year, the Bay Area Panthers, another indoor team he had an ownership stake in, also began playing in the Indoor Football League.

Besides Stars on Mars, Lynch will also be dabbling in film this year with the teen sex comedy Bottoms, which hits theaters on August 25. He will be playing Mr. G, the teacher of the girls.

