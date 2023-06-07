Post their NFL careers, football players can do a host of things, including starring in movies, something that Marshawn Lynch has opted for. The former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders running back is coming to the big screen.

However, not everyone is happy about it. Lynch is starring in a movie called 'Bottoms'. It is centred around two unpopular school students who identify as queer and start a fight club in a bid to have sex before they graduate.

However, Jason Whitlock isn't impressed by Marshawn Lynch's appearance in the movie which is expected to hit cinemas from August 25.

"If you stand for nothing, you'll bend over for anything. The agents/handlers of black athletes have informed their clients that the Alphabet Mafia is cutting checks. Rose, Lynch, Sharpe."

The official premise of the movie is: "Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation."



We think that Whitlock is trying to state that the managers of black athletes might be forcing them into doing things just to please the crowd, but we aren't sure that is true.

The move to Hollywood is a path that some retired NFL players make, and for the most part, they are small roles. We are unsure exactly how big Lynch's role in the upcoming movie will be, but we imagine he is excited to make his big screen debut.

Marshawn Lynch had a very productive NFL career

Marshawn Lynch

Lynch, AKA 'Beast Mode', had a superb NFL career that spanned across 13 years and three teams. Drafted into the Buffalo Bills, Lynch hit the ground running, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. In 2009 and 2010, he suffered a form dip and found his way to the Seahawks.

This is where his career really took off. From 2011 to 2014, Marshawn Lynch had four consecutive seasons that saw him post over 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. That'll work!

During that time, he was a Pro Bowler in all four years and was also named an All-Pro in 2012. He also won a Super Bowl in 2013 with the Seahawks.

He announced his retirement in 2016, but then came out of retirement in 2017 to play with the Las Vegas Raiders. He did so for two seasons before returning to the Seahawks in 2019 and post that season, he hasn't been seen.

His NFL career was a superb one, but will his silver screen debut be just as good?

We will wait and see.

