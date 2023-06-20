Who got eliminated in Stars on Mars episode 3? A shocking self-eviction made Ronda Rousey upset

Stars on Mars episode 3 aired on Fox this Monday, June 19, and as the competition is progressing, the contestants are trying to give their best in the tasks assigned to them. However, in the latest episode, NFL Legend Richard Sherman wanted to leave the show as he was “having a hard time” surviving in front of the cameras for a reality TV show.

He told his friend Ronda Rousey that he had troubles concentrating on challenges when he was missing his family and was only happy when working out or just talking with her.

In the challenge assigned to them, where they were supposed to rebuild their biodome by cleaning the area and making sure that the place had access to food and water, Porsha said that she saw Richard “mentally leave” the arena.

Sherman failed to fulfill his duties and later on accepted that he wanted to go home. Richard, Natasha, and Marshawn were in the bottom three, and everyone decided to send Sherman home. They complained that he had not done much for the team and Richard happily accepted the decision.

Ronda Rousey, who had become fast friends with him was very upset by his attitude. She yelled "I'm so mad at you" before storming out of the room. Mission specialist Ariel admitted that it was a tough decision but they had to send Richard home when he had already made up his mind to leave the Stars on Mars competition.

What happened on Stars on Mars episode 3?

Fox's description of the episode, titled Fire in the Hole, reads:

"The 10 remaining contestants brave the elements of the Martian desert to find out who has what it takes to survive when an unexpected fire breaks out in the hab; the assigned mission commander determines who is at risk of being extracted."

This week on Stars on Mars, The celebrities woke up to an emergency alarm as fire had engulfed their space bio dome. So, they had to sleep in another place and were assigned the task of repairing the dome in the morning. One of the teams helped patch the exterior hole while the other one took out the burned crops.

The Stars on Mars contestants also had to scoop out the septic tank to create fertilizer and Tinashe worked as the base commander. Everyone liked her leadership style, as opposed to Marshawn and Tallulah’s previous performances, and the teams received survivalist badges. They also escaped from the processed space food for one time and ate some food from their own farm.

Natasha, Richard, and Marshawn were in the bottom three of the challenge as the former spent a huge part of her time dry heaving instead of helping others. All Richard and Marshawn did was hold ladders, and so they were also labelled “least critical” for the mission.

Later on, Richard was evicted, as Ariel explained,

"It was an incredibly tough decision. Ronda was really really upset. I totally understand where she's coming from when you have people in the house that you feel like you can't continue without. But when Richard voted himself out, he had to leave."

Lance Armstrong also played with a space dog, which had spindly legs.

Stars on Mars airs on Fox every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the watch on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

