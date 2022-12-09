Who is Gracie Piscopo? Influencer breaks silence one month after boyfriend Andre Rebelo was arrested for murdering his mom

Gracie Piscopo, 26, is a model, content creator, and influencer based in Australia. Her boyfriend, as well as the father of her child, Andre Rebelo, was arrested in November 2022 on charges of murdering his mother, Coleen Rebelo. Gracie has finally addressed the matter on social media after a month of silence.

Gracie Piscopo rose to fame on Instagram and also has a YouTube channel with almost 307,000 subscribers. She usually posts fashion and lifestyle trends, beauty vlogs, and shopping haul videos on YouTube. Gracie has also modeled for Good American, Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line.

Andre Rebelo, Gracie Piscopo's boyfriend, who is a self-employed cryptocurrency dealer as well as her manager, is now in police custody. He allegedly murdered his mother in May 2020.

The charges against Rebelo include one count of murder and five counts of forgery of a document with the intention of fraudulence. Although Andre has not pleaded guilty to these charges, he is due to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates' Court on December 21.

For the time being, Rebelo is to remain in custody. His trial is scheduled for next year in the Western Australian Court.

Gracie Piscopo says her focus at the moment is her son's well being

Gracie’s fame on social media skyrocketed when she started vlogging about her pregnancy. Her Instagram feed, which was once flooded with regular couple photos with Andre, has been devoid of any photos with him since last year.

The last photo Gracie Piscopo posted with him was on New Year’s Eve in 2021. Ever since then, the couple haven't posted a photo together, and Gracie has been inactive on social media since Andre's arrest last month.

Recently, however, she finally broke the silence on social media.

She finally posted a story on Instagram on December 7, where she wrote:

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding for my absence. For the past two weeks, I have been in a complete state of shock and utter disbelief, and I am deeply affected by the events that have unfolded."

Gracie also expressed her gratitude to everyone who sent their support to her by reaching out. She wrote:

I am grateful for everyone who has reached out and sent love and support. This has been an extremely difficult time and my focus right now is the well being of my son. Thank you to everyone for also understanding and respecting the need for privacy. Romeo and I will get through this.”

Gracie Piscopo and Andre have been in a relationship for six years now. She has a son with Andre named Romeo, who is now three years old.

Colleen Rebelo's murder and document forgery

In her death notice, Colleen Rebelo was described as a loving and devoted mother to her four sons Andre, Julian, Fabian, and Monique. Initially, her death was not suspicious since there weren’t signs of any injuries on her body. She was also cremated quickly after her death.

But an investigation was launched by the police five months after her death after allegations of fraudulence in life insurance emerged.

It was alleged that weeks before Colleen’s death, Andre, who is a cryptocurrency dealer, used his bank card to withdraw life insurance money in his mother's name. Rebelo also bears accusations of forging his mother’s death certificate.

Chyna Whyte | Defi Aunt @defi_aunt Ehhh Andre rebelo the “Crypto King of Perth” (husband of influencer Gracie piscopo) was charged for the murder of his mother along with fraud… this week just gets weirder Ehhh Andre rebelo the “Crypto King of Perth” (husband of influencer Gracie piscopo) was charged for the murder of his mother along with fraud… this week just gets weirder https://t.co/aTyOEMiLBw

According to sources, Colleen Rebelo was a divorcee for 10 years and was living alone at the time of her death. She was studying to become a Master of Health Administration, Policy and Leadership.

Property records reveal that Colleen Rebelo’s Bicton home, where she was found dead, was purchased by herself and her ex-husband over two decades ago. Andre was only six years old back then.

In the eleventh month, after Colleen’s death, her son, Julian, as the executor of Colleen’s estate, put the house up for sale. After four days of being on the market, on April 12, 2021, the house was bought for a whopping $1,150,000.

After Rebelo was charged with murder and fraudulence, both Gracie Piscopo and Andre’s fans and followers were left in shock.

Poll : 0 votes