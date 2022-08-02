Who is Grant Troutt? Meet The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett’s fiancé as the couple got engaged

The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett recently got engaged to boyfriend Grant Troutt in Palm Beach, Florida, on July 31, 2022.

In an announcement, she explained that she had no idea about the proposal and that Troutt involved her family and friends in it as well. In an interview with People, she said:

“Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it. And the ring of my dreams!”

The 26-year-old reality TV star started dating Troutt in December 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022. He came into her life after she went through a dramatic break-up with The Bachelor Season 24 (2020) lead Peter Weber.

The Bachelor alum's fiance, Grant Troutt, has been an assistant basketball coach

Madison Prewett's fiancé Grant Troutt is a 26-year-old speaker and minister. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as a summer analyst at Blue Star Innovation Partners in Frisco, TX.

Earlier, the social media influencer and podcaster had done internships at Red Mile and JMI Realty. Troutt has also been an assistant basketball coach for several basketball preparatory schools. He attended UC Santa Barbara, played basketball on a full scholarship, and then studied at Southern Methodist University.

His parents, Kenny and Lisa, have three kids — Grant, Savannah, and Preston. Meanwhile, he is engaged to the Bachelor Nation star. Interestingly, the couple were born 20 days apart and thus are of the same age.

The Bachelor's Madison Prewett tells her proposal story

Even before completing a year of dating, Prewett and Troutt got engaged. They started seeing each other around December last year. The Bachelor alum announced her relationship on Instagram in May, introducing Troutt as "realist G in town."

The couple's engagement announcement included a few pictures from the proposal and a caption that read:

"You were worth the wait.”

Speaking about her proposal day with People magazine, Prewett said:

"He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida but he got sick and wasn't able to make it. I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in.”

At that point, Prewett knew Troutt was going to propose to her. The event occurred on the beachside at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

She further said:

“I have waited for this day my whole life. I am so excited that it's finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait.”

The reality TV star further mentioned that the couple would throw a short engagement party and start prepping for their wedding. She described their dream wedding to be "chic and classy."

Prewett became a familiar name to Bachelor Nation fans when she appeared as a suitress in Peter Weber's The Bachelor on ABC. The lead picked Hannah Ann Sluss over Prewett in the Season 24 finale, but they soon ended their engagement. He then got into a relationship with Prewett, but the two split last year.

