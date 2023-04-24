Who is Hadley Gamble? Jeff Shell controversy explained as NBC Universal CEO is ousted over "inappropriate relationship"

Chief Executive Officer of NBC Universal, Jeff Shell, has left the media giant following an investigation that uncovered him having an "inappropriate relationship" with a CNBC anchor, parent company Comcast revealed. The news broke on April 23, and as per sources, the alleged relationship was revealed during an investigation after a complaint was registered against the 57-year-old.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Shell said:

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down. They are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 10 years has been a privilege.”

As per Deadline, the woman with whom Shell had an affair is identified as Hadley Gamble. Reportedly, the two began the affair 11 years ago. Gamble is a CNBC Anchor and Senior International Correspondent. She covers energy, economics, and financial markets.

Jeff Shell, who is currently married, has been working at the media giant for approximately two decades now.

All you need to know about Jeff Shell's alleged partner Hadley Gamble

Hadley Gamble hosts "Capital Connection" from Abu Dhabi Global Markets, where CNBC's Middle East offices are located.

She is a professional who has worked for ABC News and Fox News in Washington, D.C., making news programs and covering national and foreign political events, such as the 2008 presidential debates, election night, and Barack Obama's inauguration.

Hadley also hosts the famous CNBC documentary series Access: Middle East, where she talks to world leaders and CEOs from around the world. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have all been featured in it in the past.

Hadley is a prominent moderator of numerous international forums, and she was the last Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2021, prior to the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She has continued to report on the conflict by conducting live interviews with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EC President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on CNBC.

Hadley is a strong supporter of women's rights in the workplace and around the world. She was in charge of the first-ever women's business conference in Saudi Arabia and gave CNBC exclusive coverage when the country lifted its decades-long ban on women driving.

As for Jeff Shell, The Wall Street Journal reported that after he left, Comcast's Peacock streaming service failed to keep up with the competition. He was in charge of the entertainment side of the media giant.

Comcast did not reveal how Jeff Shell and the employee knew each other or what her job was at the company.

Jeff Shell is the latest media executive to leave their job because of a scandal. NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer also quit after he found out that a former partner was trying to get money from him.

CNN President Jeff Zuker and CBS boss Les Moonves previously left their companies after admitting to an affair and facing s*xual misconduct allegations, respectively.

