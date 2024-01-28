Who was Harry Crosby? All to know about the narrator of Masters of the Air

Major Harry Crosby is the narrator of Masters of the Air, the World War II drama based on the true story of the 100th Bomb Group, popularly called the "Bloody Hundredth." He is the voice that narrates the different stories of the troops in the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces.

The American war drama Masters of the Air was inspired by the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany. The miniseries centers on the exploits of the B-17 Flying Fortress unit of the 100th Bomb Group in the Eighth Air Force during World War II.

The entire narrative unfolds from Harry Crosby's perspective, with his book "A Wing and a Prayer" playing a crucial role in shaping the story's structure. Crosby (Anthony Boyle) vividly describes the events as the 100th bomb group departs from its headquarters in East Anglia, embarking on a mission to dismantle the Nazi war machine.

The story behind the character Harry Crosby in Masters of the Air

The Bloody 100th squad (Image via @anthonyboyle/Instagram)

Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle) is a significant character in Masters of the Air. Besides being the narrator of the series, he has the maximum screen time and a unique story. Crosby's a navigator who gets airsick easily, which causes him to make mistakes with coordinates and endanger his missions.

Major Harry Crosby was a real person, as the show is based on a true story. Crosby chose to join the US Army Air Forces in December 1941, just after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, and postpone his doctorate studies at the University of Iowa.

Air Force combat crew (Image via @anthonyboyle/Instagram)

He received training to operate Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses as a navigator at the Mather Air Force Base in California. He and the other thirty-six members of the original "Bloody 100th" combat crew successfully landed at their base, Thorpe Abbotts, in England, in May 1943.

Major Harry Crosby flew thirty-two combat flights between the spring of 1943 and the conclusion of the war in 1945. He led the 100th Bomb Group on several significant missions during the majority of his time as Lead Navigator.

During "Blitz Week," Crosby took part in an especially noteworthy mission, leading the 100th from England to Norway and other locations. Crosby was promoted to the position of lead navigator for the 100th Bomb Group in November 1943. The 100th lists Crosby as a major, and others as lieutenant colonels.

Why does Harry Crosby narrate Masters of the Air?

Harry Crosby wrote the book (his 1993 memoir), A Wing and a Prayer, which inspired the television series and is the primary reason he narrates Masters of the Air.

A lot of what happens in the show is seen through Crosby's eyes, therefore, making the most sense to use his voice. It also makes sense that the Lead Navigator of the 100th would be the one to narrate their experience to audiences.

The series also gives justice to Crosby by making an effort to bring Major Harry Crosby's story to life, despite the challenges of accurately depicting historical events.

Masters of the Air made its highly anticipated debut on January 26, 2024, with the release of its first two episodes. Fans can now look forward to new episodes every week on Apple TV+ starting from February 2.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.