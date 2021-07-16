Who is Hazel Moder? All about Julia Roberts' 16-year-old daughter as she makes a red carpet appearance at Cannes

Julia Roberts' daughter Hazel Moder recently garnered media attention after making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The 16-year-old made the appearance alongside her father, Danny Moder. The duo attended the event for the premiere of Sean Penn’s “Flag Day.” Moder worked as the chief cinematographer of the film.

While Julia Roberts is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood, Danny Moder has renowned works like “The Mexican,” “Secret in Their Eyes,” and “Fireflies in the Garden” to his cinematography credit.

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts both earned Primetime Emmy Nominations for their respective works on the 2014 American drama series “The Normal Heart.” The couple has been married for 19 years and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 4th, 2021.

Julia Roberts mostly keeps her children out of the spotlight, but Hazel Moder’s latest public appearance won several hearts. The teenager wowed the audience with her glamorous look as she stood by her father’s side to celebrate his work.

Who is Julia Roberts' daughter, Hazel Moder?

Hazel Moder was born to parents Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder on November 28th, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up with her twin brother Phinnaeus and younger sibling Henry.

Hazel reportedly studies at the Our Lady of Mercy School and is good at sports and athletics. She made her first TV appearance alongside her twin brother in 2006. The kids were featured in the “20 Cutest Celebrity Babies” episode of “VH1: All Access.”

Nearly 10 years later, Hazel appeared in a minor role in Julia Roberts’ 2016 romantic comedy-drama “Mother’s Day.”

Despite being born to famous parents, Roberts’ children have mostly stayed away from the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry.

In 2012, the “Eat Pray Love” actor told Vanity Fair that she “subscribes to the low-key Meryl Streep school of celebrity mothering.” She also recalled speaking to Streep’s daughter, Grace Gummer, about growing up with a superstar parent.

In 2017, Julia Roberts told People that she has treasured her iconic vintage black Valentino gown and plans to pass it on to her daughter. The actor wore the dress on the 73rd Academy Awards to receive her Oscar for “Erin Brockovich”:

“It’s under my bed, in a box. I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection. Things I go, ‘I can’t get rid of [this], what about Hazel?’”

Although Hazel Moder mostly stays out of the public eye, Julia Roberts has reportedly revealed that her daughter wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps in the future. Having said that, the actor is focused on giving her children a simple childhood for now.

