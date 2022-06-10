Who is Hedy Lamarr? Johnny Depp posts cryptic image of late actress on Instagram prior to album announcement 

Johnny Depp recently took to Instagram to post a picture of the late actress Hedy Lamarr with a caption that read “Soon... X.”

Depp also credited Lamarr’s estate and CMG Worldwide for the photo, leaving fans convinced that the post was about his upcoming song.

Prior to the social media update, Johnny Depp reportedly sang a song called Hedy Lamarr while performing with Jeff Beck in Manchester. The Pirates of the Caribbean star even posted a video of his fans with a list of songs that mentioned Lamarr's name.

During his performance, Johnny Depp mentioned that the song was a tribute to the late actress. The actor’s latest post comes after he surprisingly joined Beck at one of his UK shows on May 29. He continued to perform across multiple locations amid his ongoing defamation trial with Amber Heard.

On June 1, a seven-body Fairfax Court jury ruled out a verdict in favor of Depp and said that Heard defamed the actor in her controversial 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Depp was awarded $15 million for winning all three of his claims, while Heard was provided $2 million for winning one claim.

Everything to know about Hedy Lamarr

Hedy Lamarr was an Austrian-American actress and inventor who was once dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world.” She is also known as one of the greatest movie actresses of all time.

The Hollywood icon began her career in acting with small roles in Austrian-German films like Money on the Street and Storm in a Water Glass. She then had a brief career in Czechoslovakia and made the news after appearing on the infamous 1933 Ecstasy.

Lamarr secretly moved to Paris after fleeing her home and later traveled to London, where she bagged her first Hollywood movie role under the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio.

The actress had her breakthrough role in the 1938 film Algiers and went on to star in MGM movies like White Cargo, Lady of the Tropics, Boom Town and H.M. Pulham, Esq., among others.

She garnered further recognition after playing the titular role in Cecil B. DeMille's 1949 biblical drama Samson and Delilah. Her final film, The Female Animal, was released in 1958, and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

The actress also developed a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes in collaboration with composer George Antheil at the beginning of World War II. The system reportedly used spread spectrum and frequency hopping to defeat the threat of jamming by the Axis powers.

Although the technology was not adopted by the US Navy until the 1960s, certain principles of the invention were incorporated into the creation of Bluetooth and GPS technology. The project was also inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014.

Hedy Lamarr passed away on January 19, 2000, at the age of 85, after battling a heart disease. As per her last wishes, her ashes were spread in Austria's Vienna Woods, and a memorial was unveiled at Vienna's Central Cemetery in 2014.

Johnny Depp announces new album and Hedy Lamarr single

Johnny Depp announced an upcoming album with Jeff Beck and a song called 'This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr' (Image via Getty Images)

Following major speculation related to Johnny Depp’s Hedy Lamarr post, the actor officially announced a joint album titled 18 with guitarist Jeff Beck. He also released a music video for the album’s first original track, This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.

The song was reportedly penned by Depp and will serve as one of the original outliners for the upcoming 18 album. The track was written as a tribute to the late actress, with lyrics that read:

“This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr / Erased by the world that made her a star … I won’t believe in humans anymore.”

According to Variety, Beck decided to collaborate with Depp right after he played the Hedy Lamarr song for him nearly three years ago:

“That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me.”

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s upcoming album will reportedly be released via the Rhino label on CD and digital platforms on July 15. A vinyl release is also scheduled to follow on September 30.

