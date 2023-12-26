Henry Sandon, who was popularly known for his appеarancеs on Antiquеs Roadshow, recently passed away from unknown causеs at the age of 95. Whilе his causе of dеath is yеt to bе confirmеd, his son John sharеd in a statеmеnt that his fathеr diеd on Dеcеmbеr 25, 2023, at a carе homе in Worcеstеrshirе.

Thе Tеlеgraph rеportеd that Sandon workеd in a fеw films at thе bеginning of his carееr and latеr dеvеlopеd an intеrеst in cеramics. He was married to Barbara Sandon, who passed away in 2013, and she was serving in the Civil Services, as per Worcester News.

Henry Sandon's colleagues expressed their grief on various social media platforms. Artist Anita Harris wrote in a Facebook post that Henry and Barbara were always open about their support towards pottery.

"Your knowledge to ceramics from pre Columbian to Royal Worcester to what we make today was second to none. You will be missed so much and I treasure the times we spent together and all your letters of encouragement."

According to Sky News, John said that his father's "enthusiasm and infectious laugh" featured on Antiques Roadshow was also loved by the public throughout his career.

Henry Sandon's wife passed away after injuring her leg in an accident

Henry Sandon gained recognition over the years for his appearances on Antiques Roadshow. The Times reported that his wife Barbara Sandon was also interested in ceramics, and she later created her collection with around 100 pieces that featured a variety of designs and figures.

Further, Barbara preferred to stay away from the limelight, but she still appeared alongside her husband on various occasions. The duo first met in 1953 and exchanged vows in 1956, as revealed by Worcester News.

Barbara's leg was injured after falling at her house in Worcester, where she stayed with her husband. The incident happened in 2013, before Christmas, and she was immediately taken to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital. She struggled with her pain for a long time, until she passed away at the Norton Hall Care Home.

Henry and Barbara were also the parents of three children, David, John, and Peter, although the current profession of all the kids remains unknown. Six years after his wife's death, Henry once collapsed inside his house and had to be rescued by the cops, as per Daily Express.

Henry Sandon pursued his career as a singer in the beginning

The Telegraph stated that Henry Sandon spent his childhood in London and finished his schooling at the Royal Grammer School. He also trained himself as a singer at the Guildhall School of Music.

He began by doing small jobs in the beginning and then joined the Worcester Cathedral in 1953 as a lay clerk. He was slowly getting interested in archaeology at the same time, which also led to his attraction towards pottery of different generations.

Sandon remained a curator for the Royal Worcester Porcelain Museum and Dyson Perrins Museum. In 1979, he was cast in Antiques Roadshow where his knowledge of ceramics received positive feedback from the public. He additionally wrote a lot of books related to porcelain, including an autobiography titled Living with the Past.