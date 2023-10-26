What posts did Robert Card like on Facebook and X? Social media activity explored after the Maine mass shooting

Robert Card has been named a "person of interest" in the deadly mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. There is an active manhunt for the 40-year-old person of interest with hundreds of police officers currently on the lookout, as reported by various news outlets. The police described Card as a firearms instructor who was believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a mass shooting. Discretion is advised.

According to Governor Janet Mills, the shooting killed at least 18 people and injured 13 others when Card began shooting at the bowling alley and the Schemengees Bar and Grille. Prior to the shooting, Robert Card's social media accounts showed that he had liked several posts from right-wing and conservative figures, as per Newsweek.

Robert Card's social media accounts have been deactivated since the shooting

Robert Card's social media accounts on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, have been deactivated since the shooting began. However, it isn't clear if Card himself deactivated the accounts or if they were suspended by Meta and X.

That being said, several netizens have been sharing screen recordings and videos from Card's alleged Facebook page. It is worth noting that most of the netizens are calling him the "Maine shooter," however this isn't the officials' stand as they are referring to him as a "person of interest" in the shooting.

The alleged social media accounts of Robert Card show that he had a 20-year career in the Army that came to an end earlier in 2023. Additionally, NBC reported that the University of Maine confirmed that Card studied engineering there between 2001 and 2004.

Robert's alleged X account @RobertC20041800 showed that he seemed to follow certain problematic right-wing figures. Robert Card's liked tweets included content posted by Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Dinesh D'Souza, as per Newsweek. There were other liked tweets from the alleged gunman by the profiles of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, according to the screenshots shared by netizens.

Robert had liked a tweet from former President Donald Trump's son which talked about the shootings involving transgender and non-binary people. It read:

"Given the incredible rise of trans/non-binary mass shooters in the last few years… by far the largest group committing as a percentage of population… maybe, rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender-affirming bullsh*t on our kids?"

The alleged person of interest remains at large with the Lewiston Police Department still in pursuit. According to The Washington Post, law enforcement stated that Card had recently reported suffering from mental health issues. This reportedly included hearing voices and threatening to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco.

Robert Card was also allegedly admitted into a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023 but later released. The Lewiston Police Department's documents on Card did not include details of the treatment he received or his condition.

The manhunt for Robert Card

A lone gunman opened fire at a restaurant named Schemengees Bar and Grille and a bowling alley named Sparetime Recreation, on October 25, 2023. The two crime scenes are about 4 miles from each other. The gunman began shooting at the two places at around 6:56 pm and 7:08 pm, before he fled into the night, per Fox 5. As mentioned earlier, the attack caused multiple casualties leaving 18 dead and 13 injured.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office identified Robert Card as a “person of interest” and posted the picture of the alleged shooter on Facebook. The Washington Post reported them saying that the shooter should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck told media outlets that Robert is only a person of interest. He added that people shouldn't approach Card or make any contact with him "in any way" if they see him.

"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card, who, again, is a person of interest, and a person of interest only," Sauschuck noted.

According to Fox 5, FBI Boston posted on their X that they are coordinating with local and state law enforcement to catch Card.