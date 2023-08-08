Who is Hugo's celebrity relative? Claim to Fame contestant gets eliminated in season 2 episode 7

The second season of Claim to Fame recently premiered a new episode in which a celebrity's relative was revealed. Episode 7 featured Hugo making the guess that Chris has a connection to Elton John. Hugo made this prediction even though the clue stated that Chris's relative is from Utah. Elton John is a singer, pianist, and composer originally from Pinner, United Kingdom.

According to the synopsis of Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7, titled Absolutely Shredded, which aired on August 7, 2023,

“Two contestants form an alliance; the challenge has everyone piecing together paper shreds for clues.”

After his incorrect guess, Hugo was eliminated, and his celebrity relative was revealed. Hugo is related to Jimmy Carter. He is the grandson of James Earl Carter Jr., the 39th president of the United States. As of now, James Earl Carter Jr. is 98 years old and served in the position between 1977 and 1981.

He received many military awards throughout his career, including the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the China Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. As a result of the elimination, Hugo shared the following from his side about his grandfather, James Earl Carter Jr.:

"He's an amazing grandpa. Honestly, I love him so much. I call him Papa.”

Claim to Fame contestant Hugo's celebrity relative is his maternal grandfather

In the most recent episode, Hugo revealed his full name, Hugo Wentzel, and his mother's name, Amy Carter, who is the daughter of James Earl Carter Jr. Talking about his grandfather, Hugo Wentzel further mentioned:

"He led America and my family very well. I stand for everything he stands for. He believes in equality for everyone, regardless of race, class, gender, anything. He's just an amazing person. I aspire to be like him one day."

Hugo Wentzel continued,

"I also want to say that he's recently been put into hospice because he has been very sick. It was really sad. I love you so much, Papa. You were amazing and I will do everything I can to keep your legacy alive. Lead with love. That's all I got to say."

Following her father's election as president, Amy Carter has lived a private life. In 1996, she married James Wentzel, with whom she has a son, Hugo Wentzel. After Amy and James separated, she married John Joseph Kelly in 2007. According to Hollywood Life, she also has a son with John.

This is the second time a contestant has made a wrong prediction in season 2 of Claim to Fame and been eliminated. Previously, Olivia Aquilina got eliminated, as she predicted Karsyn had a family relationship with former professional stock car racing driver Jeff Gordon. Olivia was revealed to be the niece of actress, model, and television personality Jenny McCarthy after this wrong guess.

The show, Claim to Fame, has so far released seven episodes, and the upcoming episode, titled Defections, Connections, and Total Perplexion, is scheduled for an August 14, 2023, release. Its synopsis reads as follows,

"With five contestants left, loyalties are tested and two players confront each other; this week's challenge tests the players' celebrity trivia knowledge as more clues are revealed."

Fans can watch the new episode of Claim to Fame season 2 every Monday on ABC.