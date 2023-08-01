"What a mistake": Claim to Fame season 2 fans react to Olivia Aquilina's elimination

Claim to Fame season 2 aired a brand new episode on Monday, July 31, during which the cast members were tasked with putting on their detective hats as they tried to guess each other's celebrity relative.

The following article contains spoilers for Claim to Fame episode 6.

During the challenge, the cast interrogated one another and asked questions about each other's relatives. The aim was to guess whether the person they were interrogating was lying or telling the truth. The person with the most correct guesses got immunity and two cast members, Chris Osmond and Olivia Aquilina, found themselves in the bottom.

At the end of the episode, the cast picked Olivia to be the guesser and after an incorrect guess, she was sent packing from Claim to Fame season 2. Later, fans took to social media to chime in about the cast member's elimination and noted that she might still have been in the shoe had she picked Hugo.

"I really thought Olivia was going to make it to the end": Fans react to Olivia Aquilina's elimination in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6

In the latest episode of Claim to Fame season 2, which aired on Monday, July 31, Olivia Aquilina's celebrity relative was revealed to be Jenny McCarthy. While the contestant was one of the only ones about whom the cast had no idea in regard to who she was related to after Olivia found herself at the bottom, they picked her to be the guesser.

As per the format of the show, the Claim to Fame cast votes for those in the bottom two to pick one of them to be the guesser. The guesser then picks another unsafe contestant and tries to guess their celebrity relative. If they guess currently, they send the other person home, but if they guess incorrectly. their celebrity relative is revealed and they are sent home.

In episode 6 of the ABC show's season 2, since the cast wasn't sure about who Olivia was related to, they picked her to be the guesser between her and Chris. The cast did so in hopes that she would guess incorrectly and be sent home and their strategy worked quite well. Olivia picked Karsyn and incorrectly guessed her relative to be Jeff Gordon.

This meant it was time for Olivia to leave season 2. Before leaving, she described her aunt Jenny as an entrepreneur and actor who has her own makeup line. Fans took to social media to react to the contestant's elimination and stated that she would have easily won the show had she not been picked to be the guesser. They further noted that had she picked Hugo, she may have still been in the show.

Rhy.Brew @rhy_brew I really thought Olivia was going to make it to the end lol. #ClaimtoFame

Everyone’s Favorite Lurker @TheFriendlyStan #ClaimtoFame Olivia why did you trust Chris?! This is Jane’s elimination all over again

Brittney Danae @Burtnaaa So when Olivia’s wrong I’ll get to know if I was right about her celeb (she’s the only one I’m truly guessing and didn’t look up) #ClaimtoFame

"I felt bad": Olivia Aquilina opens up about being eliminated from the show

Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 saw Olivia Aquilina leave the show after which she spoke to Directify about her time on the ABC show and noted that her elimination wasn't a shock.

"I felt bad, but it wasn't a shock. I went into the guess-off knowing if I picked Karsyn, I had 50 percent confidence in my guess. Overall I went into this competition knowing that I didn't know much about pop culture, so going into any guess-off in the bottom two would be scary."

She added that she didn't prepare for the show because she was trying to gain as much knowledge about pop culture as possible. She took online Jeopardy! quizzes and used TikTok to gain as much information as possible.

Claim to Fame season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode.