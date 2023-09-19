Who is Hunter McIntyre? Everything about the Hyrox World Champ as he signs a deal with Puma

Puma, the global sportswear brand, has recently signed a deal with Hunter McIntyre, a 3-time HYROX world champion, further cementing his status as a top-tier athlete. Hunter McIntyre is a highly accomplished and decorated multi-sport athlete, known for his exceptional performance in various competitions. With a track record of success, he has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the world of sports.

As a six-time obstacle course racing (OCR) world champion, four-time OCR national champion, and the reigning Broken Skull Ranch champion, Hunter's achievements are a testament to his dedication and skill.

Hunter McIntyre shares that he prefers Puma Nitro as he signed a deal with the brand

Puma signs deal with Hunter McIntyre (Image via Nice Kicks)

In addition to Hunter McIntyre's impressive racing accomplishments, he is also a three-time HYROX world champion and three-time Broken Skull champion, further solidifying his status as a top athlete. He has set a new HYROX world record time of 54:07 in Barcelona, Spain, showcasing his exceptional speed and endurance.

And as an official sponsor of HYROX, Puma has now signed a deal with Hunter McIntyre. The deal is expected to provide Hunter with the necessary support and resources to continue his impressive performance in various competitions. As part of the deal, Hunter will be representing Puma in his upcoming races.

The partnership is a testament to Hunter's exceptional skills and dedication to his craft, as well as Puma's commitment to supporting athletes who embody its brand values. With his remarkable achievements and commitment to helping others, Hunter McIntyre continues to inspire and motivate athletes around the world.

As he announced the news about his sponsorship with Puma, he said,

"For the past three years I’ve been racing and training in Puma shoes. I have won all world records and world titles for Hyrox wearing Puma. I wear them not because I get paid to, I wear them because they are the best shoes for the job.” said McIntyre in his sponsorship announcement."

During an interview with Nice Kicks, he disclosed that his favorite pair of Puma shoes is Puma Nitro. He explained,

"The shoe has everything that I need for the competition. Its lightweight, has a good heel counter, provides the right amount of cushioning, and has great forefoot traction."

Puma Nitro is a very special sneaker from the brand with a new foam technology. The nitrogen gas mixture (thus the name NITRO) is injected into the foam to boost the shoe's bounce and spring. With the Puma line of road shoes, this nitrogen infusion serves to expand the midsoles, increase comfort, and deliver the most propulsion and responsiveness with each step.

Hunter's passion for fitness and his desire to help others achieve their goals has led him to offer access to his training programs, allowing individuals to train like him and experience the benefits of his expertise. He has also founded HAOS Training, an online training community that aims to help people become their best selves through education and training.

Followers can get a glimpse into Hunter's training and competitions through his YouTube channel, where he shares videos of his workouts and behind-the-scenes moments.