Who is Ian Schinelli? All about Jana Kramer's boyfriend as couple goes Instagram official

Jana Kramer has recently revealed the identity of her new boyfriend to the whole world. The actress shared a few pictures through Instagram on January 11, where she can be seen with her man Ian Schinelli.

The caption read:

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does… Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

Kramer explained the value of the relationship following her divorce from her husband, Mike Caussin, in April 2021.

The singer shared a video of Schinelli on her Instagram story, where he can be seen doing some handiwork. Kramer joked by saying that she found her rental husband while passing him a pink screwdriver.

The One Tree Hill star has been posting glimpses of her newfound love on TikTok and shared videos of Schinelli over the last few days. Reports say the pair have been dating since 2021.

In brief about Ian Schinelli

The 36-year-old is a personal trainer and navy veteran. He gained recognition after Jana Kramer revealed him as her boyfriend on Instagram.

Schinelli’s Instagram bio says that he is a proud father of a daughter and is a resident of Nashville. He has shared many pictures with his daughter, although he did not post any with Kramer.

Schinelli also shares photos from his vacations and training and has more than 29,000 followers on Instagram. Detailed information on his family, career, educational background, and personal life is yet to be disclosed.

Relationship history of Jana Kramer

The Prom Night actress first tied the knot with Michael Gambino in 2004. They divorced a few months later. The Rochester Hills, Michigan native was also a victim of domestic abuse, leading to the conviction of Gambino on charges of attempted murder in 2005.

Jana Kramer performs onstage at Whine Down with Mike Caussin at Sony Hall (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old then got engaged to actor Johnathon Schaech in December 2009, and they married in July 2010. However, they split in one month, and the divorce was finalized in June 2011.

Kramer met singer Brantley Gilbert at the CMT Music Awards in 2012, and they began dating. Although they got engaged in January 2013, their relationship ended in August 2013.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress then began dating Mike Caussin in August 2014. The pair got engaged in December 2014, following their marriage in May 2015.

Kramer and Caussin welcomed a daughter, Jolie Rae Caussin, in January 2016. Despite separating in 2016, they reconciled the following year and welcomed a son, Jace Joseph Caussin, in November 2018.

The Entourage star then filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021, mentioning inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery as the reasons. The former was given primary custody of their children, and she had to pay $3,200 per month to Caussin in child support.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Dancing with the Stars contestant then dated former football quarterback Jay Cutler from September 2021 to October 2021.

Edited by Shaheen Banu