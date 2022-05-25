Who is Siniša Mačković? All about Chloë Sevigny's husband as couple host wedding ceremony two years after marriage

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković have officially announced their marriage. Two years after tying the knot, Mačković organized a bash for their family and friends this weekend.

Mačković shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Sunday where the pair were smiling for a selfie. The other picture showed a “JUST MARRIED” sign fixed to the back of the car, and the third picture had their 2-year-old son Vanja dressed for the wedding.

Magazine editor Olivier Zahm shared a photo showing the couple waving to their guests from the car. At their recent wedding, Mačković wore a classic black suit, and Sevigny kept changing into multiple white dresses throughout the day.

Everything known about Chloë Sevigny’s husband

Siniša Mačković was born in Zagreb, Croatia, on August 21, 1981. He is a part of the art world and the director of the Karma Art Gallery in New York City. His LinkedIn profile states that he has been in the position since 2011.

His gallery also participated in last year’s starry Miami Art Basel Fair, which included pieces by Alex De Corte, Henni Alftan, and Woody De Othello, priced between $10,000 to $200,000. Although his gallery has witnessed the presence of some famous faces, Siniša values his privacy.

His Instagram profile does not have any current pictures of himself. Further details about his family, career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

He has gained recognition as the husband of Chloë Sevigny. They welcomed a son, Vanja Sevigny Mačković, on May 2, 2020.

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković’s relationship timeline

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković tied the knot long back in 2020 (Image via chloessevigny/Instagram)

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković began dating in 2018. They got married in March 2020, and Sevigny announced the news on Instagram in March 2021. They tied the knot less than two months before the birth of their son Vanja. They very recently announced their wedding officially.

The news of Chloë’s pregnancy was revealed in January 2020, and her representative confirmed the same. The American Horror Story star was also featured on the cover of Playgirl’s relaunched print edition in October 2020 for a 21-photo spread shot before Vanja was born. Speaking about her journey to motherhood, Sevigny said,

“It was just something that was supposed to happen and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’ … and then I struggled for a while.”

Chloë explained how she became pregnant and said,

“We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home … and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, ‘Wow, this one – he/she – wants to be here.’”

Sevigny is known for her work in independent films and is the recipient of a Golden Globe Award, a Satellite Award, and an Independent Spirit Award. She was also nominated for an Academy Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

