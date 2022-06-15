Who is Ivy Childs? MasterChef Junior Season 8 contestant got eliminated in semi-finals

Tonight on MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 14, Ivy Childs failed to impress the judges with her Halibut with Celery Root Puree, Asparagus, Champagne Beurre Blanc and Caviar.

Currently in fifth grade, Ivy comes from Darien, Connecticut. Ivy was just 8 years old when MasterChef Junior Season 8 was shot in 2019. Ivy, who stood 4 feet 6 inches tall at the time, was seen using stools to get on the countertop.

Ivy earlier revealed in an interview with News 12 that she started cooking when she was very young.

"Ever since I could climb up on the counter, I was helping my mom."

She also revealed that she wanted to write her own cookbook and open her own restaurant called 'Breakfast at Ivy's Ride.'

Ivy spoke about her experience on the show in an interview with Fox 61, and said,

"My experience on the show really did help with coming out of my shell and conquering my fears and saying stuff like actually like being my own person and saying what I wanted to and like really showing my love for stuff."

On the very first episode of the show, Ivy was in the bottom three as her Apricot Cobbler with Cinnamon Oat Crumble and Bavarian Cream with Toasted Almonds failed to impress the judges. Gordon had commented on her dish, saying that it needed to be in the oven for longer and she should have excluded the cream from the dish as it was not good.

In the second episode, Ivy prepared Pan-Seared Salmon with Apple Couscous, Carrots, Zucchini and Brown Butter Sauce to get herself out of the elimination round and her dish, along with Liya’s, was announced to be the best on the episode. Her donut holes impressed Tilly Ramsay in Episode 4 but in Episode 7 she barely made it out of the eliminations with her Brussels sprouts.

Iva was in the top three in episode 10 as she chose to prepare lat Iron Steak with Romesco Sauce, Crispy Fingerling Potatoes and Grilled Vegetables. She was paired with The Miz during the WWE tag cooking competition.

What happened on MasterChef Junior tonight?

On the June 14 episode of MasterChef Junior, the three semi-finalists were happy to see their parents and other family members as surprise guests. Liya, Ivy and Grayson were asked to prepare a dish that represented their family.

Grayson prepared Pan-Seared Hamachi with Crab, Yuzu Aioli and Radish, inspired by the dinner diet of the people of Austin. Liya's Pork Dumpling with Salt & Pepper Blue Prawn and a Spicy Aioli represented her culture.

Ivy prepared Halibut with Celery Root Puree, Asparagus, Champagne Beurre Blanc and Caviar because her father loved to make asparagus and her grandfather liked to eat fish. She wanted the dish to look fancy so she cooked some cavier along with the dish.

Ivy was very close to victory but her raw Halibut led to her elimination. Ivy’s halibut piece was raw, but the dish, especially the beurre blanc, was well liked by the judges. Gordon said that he was transported to Paris after tasting the dish.

Liya and Grayson advanced to the finale of the show.

MasterChef Junior fans react as Ivy Childs gets eliminated

MasterChef Junior fans were upset over Ivy leaving the show and wished her luck for the future.

RaiderBulldogs @RaiderBulldogs @GordonRamsay ivy was truly a foodie fashion nova. What a performance! I was rooting for her all season. 2nd grade you kidding me.. she was a star of the show .. good luck Grayson & Liya next week #MasterChefJunior @GordonRamsay ivy was truly a foodie fashion nova. What a performance! I was rooting for her all season. 2nd grade you kidding me.. she was a star of the show .. good luck Grayson & Liya next week #MasterChefJunior

Shannon Blair @Oramc29 Ivy 8 years old that is amazing and cooking better than me #MasterChefJunior Ivy 8 years old that is amazing and cooking better than me #MasterChefJunior

SHIT BE WEIRD B @IROLLHERBLUNTS Im sad once I seen that raw fish I knew ivy was gone smh #MasterChefJunior Im sad once I seen that raw fish I knew ivy was gone smh #MasterChefJunior

Staci Walling @angelic_staci I love seeing Gordon Ramsey's softer side on #MasterChefJunior . Please come back again Ivy when you get older. Never stop cooking!!! I love seeing Gordon Ramsey's softer side on #MasterChefJunior. Please come back again Ivy when you get older. Never stop cooking!!!

HITMAKER 슈가 🍊🎶🎹 @SUGAMINPDMIN I feel so sad Ivy is going home! She did outstanding in this competition! She is only 8 years old and putting adults to shame when it comes to cooking. Sad to see her go. #MasterChefJunior I feel so sad Ivy is going home! She did outstanding in this competition! She is only 8 years old and putting adults to shame when it comes to cooking. Sad to see her go. #MasterChefJunior

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 Ivy, you have been a hilarious, precocious, extremely talented, outstanding joy of a contestant and chef to watch this entire #MasterChefJunior season! You have a phenomenal future ahead of you in the culinary world, young lady, and I'm SO proud of you! Ivy, you have been a hilarious, precocious, extremely talented, outstanding joy of a contestant and chef to watch this entire #MasterChefJunior season! You have a phenomenal future ahead of you in the culinary world, young lady, and I'm SO proud of you! https://t.co/sUiQ0pUK8j

MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale will air on FOX on June 21 at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far