Who is J. Conner Fremmerlid? Love Is Blind season 4 contestant believes in “old school love"

The new season of Love is Blind comes to Netflix on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. From getting to know each other through pods to finally proposing to their soul mate - a total of 30 contestants participated in this experiment this year to explore the journey of love.

As a next step, the couple will meet face to face and decide whether they want to continue their journey of love through the wedding ceremony. J. Conner Fremmerlid will be seen exploring and finding his perfect match as one of the contestants.

Conner Fremmerlid is an operations manager from Washington who wants to find a partner who believes in the values of "old-school love."

How J. Conner Fremmerlid envisions his perfect match on the Love is Blind

Conner Fremmerlid is originally from Washington, United States. He graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor's in Business, Management, and Marketing. He has extensive experience as an Operations Manager in the Transportation industry.

As an expert in Operations Management, Sales Operations, Business Strategy, Sales Management, and Marketing, he is one of the best in his field.

From working as an Event Staff at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the 91st Oscars Governors Ball, to working as an Operations Manager at FOUR PARK AVENUE LLC, his job description includes a variety of professions.

He was also a former Operations Manager for Providence Regional Medical Center Everett - Colby Campus. Presently, he is working as an Account Manager at LAZ Parking. The goal of his participation in Love is Blind season 4 is to find a partner with whom he can spend the rest of his life.

Based on his Netflix bio description, his perfect match is:

“Falling too hard too fast is both Conner’s best and worst trait, but it hasn’t stopped him from pursuing the “idea of old school love.” He's looking for a "family-oriented" woman who "loves God" and puts an emphasis on “physical touch and communication.” In return, he’ll bring his “witty and funny” self to the relationship.”

The fourth season of Love is Blind will premiere on March 24, 2023

Co-hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, this love experience will feature 30 single contestants. In this season of Love is Blind, there will be a lot of ups and downs, love confessions, dramas, and heartbreaks. It will be fascinating to see how they will tie their love together with the engagement and the final step to getting married.

As per the description by Netflix, Love is Blind season 4 features singles who want to be "loved for who they are rather than what they look like." To find their love, the contestants have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with without ever having seen them.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

The show's description further reads:

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Will Conner Fremmerlid stumble upon his lifelong connection during this season of love? Check out the latest episode of Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix on March 24 for answers.

