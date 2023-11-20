Who is Jack Barber in Bodies? Character story arc explained

In the intricate web of Netflix's crime/science fiction series, Bodies, one character stands out—Jack Barber. As portrayed by Michael Jibson, Jack Barber's role takes an unexpected turn, weaving through timelines and unraveling a complex narrative.

In the world of this series, where timelines intersect and mysteries transcend eras, Jack Barber emerges as a character whose significance unfolds gradually. Michael Jibson's portrayal adds depth to the enigma that is Jack Barber, and understanding his role requires a closer examination of the series' intricate storytelling.

Who is Jack Barber?

Jack Barber in Bodies (Image via IMDb)

Introduced in the 2023 timeline as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Shahara Hasan's superior, Jack Barber initially appears as a relatively inconspicuous character. However, as the series progresses, Jack's true identity comes to light—revealing connections that transcend time itself.

Who plays Jack Barber in Bodies?

Michael Jibson takes on the challenging role of Jack Barber in Bodies. With a repertoire of over 50 acting credits, Jibson brings a seasoned performance to the character, adding layers to Jack's presence in the series.

Known for his roles in The Reckoning, The Crown, and 1917, Jibson's portrayal of Jack Barber adds an interesting dimension to the Netflix original.

Jack Barber's storyline and plot explained

The complexity of Bodies lies not only in its crime-thriller elements, but also in the intricacies of its characters, and Jack Barber is no exception. In the 2023 timeline, Jack initially appears as DS Shahara Hasan's boss, seemingly playing a standard role. However, a revelation in episode five transforms Jack into a linchpin of the series' intricate time loop.

As the storyline unfolds, it is revealed that Jack is Elias' great-grandson and, astonishingly, his father. Unraveling a convoluted family history, the show introduces the concept of Jack being a Harker but adopting his mother's surname professionally, going by the name Barber.

The revelation that Jack is Elias's father completes a mind-bending time loop: Elias fathers Hayden, who fathers Jack, who fathers Elias once again. While the genetic accuracy of such a loop is questionable, it adds a layer of complexity and uniqueness to the narrative.

In the broader context of the series, Jack's storyline not only serves as a pivotal element in the intricate time-travel narrative but also contributes to the series' exploration of familial ties, unexpected connections, and the consequences of choices across different eras.

Bodies: A brief overview

Netflix's Bodies is not just a crime thriller—it's a journey through time, unraveling mysteries that span centuries. Jack Barber, with his unexpected connections and complex lineage, becomes a linchpin in the series' exploration of time travel and its impact on characters' lives.

The series kicks off with Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, portrayed by Amaka Okafor, discovering a body on Longharvest Lane during a far-right rally in the present day. Intriguingly, the narrative unfolds across four timelines—1941, 1890, 2023, and 2053—each featuring a detective encountering the same body.

The mystery deepens as the detectives, played by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, and Shira Haas in their respective timelines, grapple with the peculiar circumstances of the naked body, shot through the eye with no apparent bullet, and marked by a mysterious glyph tattoo on the wrist.

Paul Tomalin, the creator of Bodies, skillfully navigates between the four timelines, maintaining audience interest in each storyline. London provides a dynamic background, where history and the present collide, allowing for smooth transitions across historical eras.

Bodies stands apart in the ever-changing landscape of Netflix originals, stretching the boundaries of conventional narrative and asking spectators to immerse themselves in a universe where time is both a mystery and a tool for discovering the mysteries of the past and future.