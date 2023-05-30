Who is Jack Bissell? Knife attack incident against Benedict Cumberbatch and family explored

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family recently became the victim of an incident where they were threatened with a knife. The culprit behind the incident was 35-year-old former chef Jack Bissell, who has worked at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair. Although the exact date remains unknown, the incident happened earlier this month.

Bissell broke into the Doctor Strange star's north London-based residence and he threatened the family by saying:

"I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down."

On the day of the attack, Jack entered the garden and began yelling before pulling out one of the family's plants and throwing them onto the garden wall. He also spat on the intercom and removed it with a fish knife. When Bissell went inside the house, Cumberbatch and family members heard the sound of the intruder entering the house.

According to a source, Benedict Cumberbatch's family is scared that Jack Bissell might target them again. The source added that Benedict's family members have been unable to sleep for several days.

Jack left the spot before the cops reached Benedict's home. However, with the help of the DNA evidence left on the intercom, police officers were able to capture Bissel. Charges were imposed against the former chef and a restraining order has been issued against him, which keep him away Cumberbatch's family for three years. However, Benedict and Jack's connection has not been revealed yet.

The intruder who broke into Benedict Cumberbatch's house started his career as a chef at MeatUp Grill Limited

Daily Mail reported that charges were imposed on Jack Bissell on May 10, 2023, for threatening Benedict Cumberbatch's family. Prosecutors also revealed that Jack purchased two packets of pitta bread from a shop and told the shopkeeper that he would be targeting Benedict's residence.

Daily Mail stated that Bissell was previously arrested in 2015 during a protest in central London against military intervention. He was once charged with theft and three warnings were issued against him on some offenses - a public order offense and a drug offense.

Jack Bissell's LinkedIn account revealed a lot of details (Image via Jack Bissell/LinkedIn)

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at MeatUp Grill Limited in 2015. He states that he began as a kitchen porter before working his way up into the kitchen. Bissel's profile also noted that within eight months of joining the restaurant, he was running the pass on the "busiest services and could work between all sections."

He left MeatUp Grill Limited in 2017 and went to work at The Beaumont Hotel, where he joined the cold seafood section. He left The Beaumont Hotel in 2018 and joined Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings where he was in charge of the larder section. He then returned to The Beaumont Hotel in February 2019 and worked there until 2020.

However, additional information about him was unavailable at the time of writing this article.

Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming projects

Benedict Cumberbatch has three projects in the lineup of his upcoming films.

This starts with the adventure comedy film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which is scheduled to release sometime in 2023. The second is the epic film, The Book of Clarence, which is directed by Jeymes Samuel and is releasing on September 22, 2023. The last is the survival film, The End We Start From, which is under production and a release date is yet to be disclosed.

The 46-year-old is married to actress Sophie Hunter since 2015 and the duo are the parents of three children. The pair are yet to reveal the identities of their kids.

