Who is Jack Smith? Special prosecutor hailed online in wake of Donald Trump's indictment

In a decision made by Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice Jack Smith, former president Donald Trump has been indicted on seven charges, including conspiring to obstruct a criminal investigation as well as destruction or falsification of records, and violating the Espionage Act.

In November 2022, Smith, who had been chosen by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was given the job of determining whether or not Trump or any of his associates had broken the law by bringing the confidential papers to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House and if they had hampered the inquiry.

Modern Man @tooronlists I don't give two massive dumps what Trump says on Truth Social. All I care about it what Special Prosecutor Jack Smith (from the Hague) says in court! Can I get a hell yeah?! I don't give two massive dumps what Trump says on Truth Social. All I care about it what Special Prosecutor Jack Smith (from the Hague) says in court! Can I get a hell yeah?! https://t.co/i5eFLj47Sv

In recent weeks, there had been several high-profile interviews and a former White House official told prosecutors that Trump knew the right way to declassify documents and sometimes did it right while he was in office. This contradicted Trump's claim that he automatically declassified everything he took to Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any misconduct. He and his right-wing associates have denounced the investigation as biased and an attempt to weaponize the federal agency. Addressing the recent news on his social media platform, Truth Social, he wrote:

Michael Steele @MichaelSteele Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts.

Remember: he is in this position because of his own actions; there was no “witch-hunt”; a federal judge ruled there was probable cause Trump committed a crime. HE owns this. Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts.Remember: he is in this position because of his own actions; there was no “witch-hunt”; a federal judge ruled there was probable cause Trump committed a crime. HE owns this. https://t.co/pPrp9aT52P

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

All you need to know about Jack Smith

Born on June 5, 1969, Jack Smith is a native of Clay, New York, which is a suburb of Syracuse. He attended Liverpool High School and then earned his Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude from Oneonta's State University of New York. In 1994, he graduated from Harvard Law School.

During the 1990s, Jack Smith served as a prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office before changing to an equivalent position at the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn. In the span of ten years, he climbed the ranks to hold various supervisory roles, leading up to his appointment as the chief of criminal litigation.

While his tenure went on, he led a team of prosecutors who worked on a wide range of cases, from those involving gangs and violent crime to financial fraud and public corruption.

Having worked as a prosecutor at both local and federal levels, and even serving at the International Criminal Court, Smith has a remarkable career in law. From 2010 to 2015, Smith was in charge of overseeing corruption cases as the chief of the Justice Department's public integrity unit.

Maura💔🟧🟦 @maura_resister Congratulations to Jack Smith

He deserves a purple heart



The man that took down Donal J. Trump



This is an American hero Congratulations to Jack SmithHe deserves a purple heartThe man that took down Donal J. TrumpThis is an American hero https://t.co/JeZCaZF7Lt

When he arrived, the team was struggling from the failure of a criminal case against former Alaska Senator Ted Stevens, a Republican. Jack Smith concluded many high-profile investigations of Congress members without charging them during his first few months on the job.

One of his more well-known corruption cases involved the conviction of Republican ex-governor of Virginia Robert McDonnell, which the Supreme Court later overturned, and Republican ex-representative Rick Renzi, whom Trump pardoned in his final hours as president.

Amanda Larreni @AmandaLarreni President Donald Trump is innocent! All these fake charges are brought on because Democrats fear facing him in 2024! Retweet if you are voting for Trump! President Donald Trump is innocent! All these fake charges are brought on because Democrats fear facing him in 2024! Retweet if you are voting for Trump! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/BUYm8UmEdI

After serving as an assistant US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Smith accepted the role of acting US attorney in early 2017. Later that year, he took the position of Vice President of Litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America.

In the past few years, Jack Smith stayed outside of the United States because he was the top investigator for a special court in The Hague. He took on this job in 2018 and probed war crimes in Kosovo.

Twitter reactions on Jack Smith's decision against Donald Trump

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Joe Biden has weaponized the DOJ against his political opponent.



Never forget what they are doing to Donald Trump Joe Biden has weaponized the DOJ against his political opponent.Never forget what they are doing to Donald Trump https://t.co/TUOfMfaInI

After the news of Jack Smith's charges against Donald Trump went viral, Twitterati hailed him. Several users thanked the special prosecutor for his investigation in bringing out the apparent truth, which has been challenged by Trump.

Some of the reactions are:

Victor Shi @Victorshi2020 Taking this moment to thank Special Counsel Jack Smith for following the facts & never backing down in his pursuit of justice — no matter how much Trump & Republicans tried to intimidate him. A true hero to the rule of law & democracy. Thank you, Jack Smith. Taking this moment to thank Special Counsel Jack Smith for following the facts & never backing down in his pursuit of justice — no matter how much Trump & Republicans tried to intimidate him. A true hero to the rule of law & democracy. Thank you, Jack Smith. https://t.co/Wa14Vecg6C

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Smith's decision against Donald Trump.

Erica Marsh @ericareport To Jack Smith, you are a hero and an inspiration! To Jack Smith, you are a hero and an inspiration! 💙 https://t.co/dwXn4oEUj0

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila Just wanted to send a quick thank you to Special Counsel Jack Smith for his stellar work, professionalism, pursuit of justice and following all the facts. Just wanted to send a quick thank you to Special Counsel Jack Smith for his stellar work, professionalism, pursuit of justice and following all the facts.

🌻🦋💙Alex💙🦋🌻 @AlexButterfly01

"I Am an Innocent Man"



Jack Smith, the DOJ & grand jury say 7 counts.



Trump should be thinking about what sentencing looks like for violating the Espionage Act. Thank you Jack Smith & Merrick Garland

#TrumpIndictment Twice impeached & now Twice indicted Trump on Truth Social"I Am an Innocent Man"Jack Smith, the DOJ & grand jury say 7 counts.Trump should be thinking about what sentencing looks like for violating the Espionage Act. Thank you Jack Smith & Merrick Garland Twice impeached & now Twice indicted Trump on Truth Social "I Am an Innocent Man"Jack Smith, the DOJ & grand jury say 7 counts. Trump should be thinking about what sentencing looks like for violating the Espionage Act. Thank you Jack Smith & Merrick Garland#TrumpIndictment https://t.co/ka9jy3ZWEH

Donald Trump is currently gearing up for the 2024 presidential elections and is currently up against Ron DeSantis.

Poll : 0 votes