American musician Jack White was hailed online after he blasted off famous celebrities who were spotted interacting with former president Donald Trump at UFC 290. On July 8, the 77-year-old politician attended a UFC fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Area after visiting a volunteering event for his Nevada primary campaign.

While he was watching the mixed martial arts event, Trump was seen interacting with several other celebrity guests like Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan, and Mark Wahlberg.

On July 10, Jack White took to his Instagram handle to slam the famous personalities spotted with Trump at UFC 290.

Screenshot of Jack White's Instagram post calling out the celebrities who met Donald Trump at UFC 290. (Photo via officialjackwhite/Instagram)

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s**t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III"

As of writing, White has turned off the comments on his Instagram post but was hailed online as a "legend" for bashing Donald Trump and other celebrities.

All you need to know about Jack White

Born on July 9, 1975, Jack White's real name is John Anthony Gillis. He is one of the 10 children born into a catholic, musical family hailing from Detroit.

White learned not only to play the guitar but also the piano and drums. He performed with several bands including Two Star Tabernacle and The Go, before bagging an internship at an upholstery shop called Muldoon Studio.

During this time at Muldoon Studios, he and the studio's proprietor, Brian Muldoon, established a band and released a three-track single under the name The Upholsterers. Jack established his own business, Third Man Upholstery, at the age of 21. In 1996, he married Meg White, a bartender he met around this time.

On Bastille Day in 1997, Jack was playing guitar when he put Meg in front of a drum set because he liked how she played. Jack played guitar and sang, and Meg played the drums. They called their band The White Stripes, after Meg's favorite candy, sweet peppermints.

They recorded an album under their own name in 1999 after being signed to Sympathy for the Record Industry.

In 2000, Jack White and Meg got divorced after their second album, De Stijl was made. The band then signed with a bigger label, V2 Records. The band then released their albums White Blood Cells and 2003 Elephant.

On the personal front, he then tied the knot with Karen Elson in 2005. A year later, they welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Scarlett Teresa White. They got divorced in 2013.

In 2022, Jack White got married to singer and multi-instrumentalist Olivia Jean.

Twitter reacts to Jack White bashing Donald Trump and other celebrities

After Jack White's Instagram post slamming Donald Trump and other celebrities went viral, Twitterati hailed him. Several users praised Jack for "saying the quiet part out loud" on social media and calling out the people associated with the politician.

Others were shocked to see famous celebrities interacting with Trump, especially Mark Wahlberg, and said they won't support him further.

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats



Trump was spotted glad-handing and chatting with Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark… BREAKING: Legendary musician Jack White of the White Stripes rips into some of his fellow celebrities by name for buddying up to Donald Trump in public at a UFC fight in Las Vegas over the weekend.Trump was spotted glad-handing and chatting with Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Legendary musician Jack White of the White Stripes rips into some of his fellow celebrities by name for buddying up to Donald Trump in public at a UFC fight in Las Vegas over the weekend. Trump was spotted glad-handing and chatting with Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GevMN9GJLz

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on White's post bashing Donald Trump and other celebrities spotted with him at the UFC 290. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

As of writing, neither Donald Trump nor the other celebrities named in Jack White's post have commented on the uproar.

