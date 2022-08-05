Who is Jackie Aina? Sòrò Sókè candle controversy explained as Nigerian YouTuber comes under fire online

On August 4, Nigerian-American YouTuber Jackie Aina’s beauty, cosmetic and self-care brand Forvr Mood announced a set of scented candles to celebrate her 34th birthday. The collection is available in four fragrances, which include Sòrò Sókè, No Wahala, Soft Life and Spice of Life.
This has caused a lot of controversy, as the word Sòrò Sókè is associated with controversial protests in Nigeria. The term translates to “Speak Up!” or “Don’t be silent” and is of Yoruban (West African ethnic group) origin.
Since 2017, the youth in Nigeria have banded against police brutality and organized mass protests which called for the disbandment of the controversial unit Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). During the protest, online campaigns utilized hashtags like #EndSARS and #SòròSókè.
As pointed out by a legion of tweets criticizing her, Jackie Aina used the sensitive slogan to market her product. Meanwhile, a few claimed that Aina was reportedly silent during the actual protests or when the casualties of the protest were announced.
Why did the Sòrò Sókè title for the candle collection cause such controversy for Jackie Aina?
As the original protest was against the Nigerian police’s alleged brutality, especially from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) units, a legion of youth campaigned against them. According to Quartz Africa, around 28 million tweets featured were circulated on the platform as of July 2020.
The protests against the reported murders, assaults, and constant harassment by the SARS officials in Nigeria are still ongoing after the unit was dissolved on October 11, 2020.
However, according to BBC’s claims, the protests caused a significant number of deaths just nine days after the dissolvent. According to a BBC News report, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that 69 people had been killed over the protests. The casualties included the demise of 51 civilians, 11 police officers and even seven soldiers.
Thus, the hashtag and the term “Sòrò Sókè” has been associated with tragedy and the controversial protest in Nigeria. With protests still ongoing after around five years, the issue of using such slogans and hashtags has become sensitive to a section of people of Nigerian origin.
What is known about Jackie Aina?
According to her website, Jackie Aina is a professional makeup artist-turned-YouTuber. The 35-year-old had been associated with makeup since her teens and professionally forayed into the industry in 2009.
Aina further worked with MAC and Bobbi Brown cosmetics after she became a licensed cosmetologist when she graduated from the Vidal Sassoon Academy. Furthermore, the US Army veteran reportedly worked as a freelance makeup artist for five years. She joined the Army in 2008 and served two years as part of the reserve force.
Jackie Aina also started her makeup and beauty YouTube channel in 2009, which has garnered over 3.56 million subscribers over the course of 13 years. The Los Angeles native was born in Los Angeles, USA, and is of Nigerian descent. Aina has an African-American mother, and her father is from Yoruba, Nigeria.
This would explain why the YouTube star thought to use the term “Sòrò Sókè” to name her candle collection’s fragrance. According to Hellogiggles, Jackie Aina had partnered with Sephora, Sigma Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and e.l.f. Cosmetics, amongst other cosmetic and fashion brands.
As mentioned on her website, the statement claimed:
“Jackie continues to challenge the standard of beauty, one video at a time. Her mission: to show both men and women how to not only look good but feel good, every day.”
Furthermore, as mentioned before, Aina has her own lifestyle, beauty and self-care brand, FORVR.