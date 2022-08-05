Create
Who is Jackie Aina? Sòrò Sókè candle controversy explained as Nigerian YouTuber comes under fire online

Jackie Aina (Image via Jack Doherty/Getty Images)
Abhirup Sengupta
Modified Aug 05, 2022 11:24 PM IST

On August 4, Nigerian-American YouTuber Jackie Aina’s beauty, cosmetic and self-care brand Forvr Mood announced a set of scented candles to celebrate her 34th birthday. The collection is available in four fragrances, which include Sòrò Sókè, No Wahala, Soft Life and Spice of Life.

This has caused a lot of controversy, as the word Sòrò Sókè is associated with controversial protests in Nigeria. The term translates to “Speak Up!” or “Don’t be silent” and is of Yoruban (West African ethnic group) origin.

Welcome to Owambe! We are celebrating life and inviting you all to be a part of it. The collection features 4 new fragrances: Sòrò Sókè, No Wahala, Soft Life and Spice of Life. All candles are available NOW on our website and @sephora !!! https://t.co/DUjwKDkcjK

Since 2017, the youth in Nigeria have banded against police brutality and organized mass protests which called for the disbandment of the controversial unit Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). During the protest, online campaigns utilized hashtags like #EndSARS and #SòròSókè.

As pointed out by a legion of tweets criticizing her, Jackie Aina used the sensitive slogan to market her product. Meanwhile, a few claimed that Aina was reportedly silent during the actual protests or when the casualties of the protest were announced.

Dear Non-Nigerians,The reason why this is receiving so much backlash is because Jackie Aina shamelessly named one of the candles "Soro Soke" which translates into "speak up". It was one of the rallying cries during EndSars. But Jackie was notably silent during the protests. twitter.com/Forvrmood/stat…
@Uchenna_ap wow. that is a damn shame. i'm not Nigerian but i know i'm gonna block her. thank you. gross.
Jackie Aina’s representation of Nigerian and Yoruba culture is just as fake as those white people she complains about.This giving annoying Wakanda and black panther vibes.There’s nothing Owambe about this. twitter.com/forvrmood/stat…
Lmao didn’t Jackie aina once defend her non black friend for cosplaying as a black woman w/ Afro wigs 😭
Jackie Aina is disgusting for that. Her and her fellow Nigerian American celebs were digitally flogged to speak up... constantly using Nigerianess for profit but mute when your own need you. Nasty. The lot of them.
Jackie aina naming one of her candles soro soke is the second most tone deaf crap I’ve seen all year. The first is the white woman naming her book soro soke. A mess
Jackie Aina knows EXACTLY what she’s doing. That woman has been creating content for 15+ years.She most likely planned for all of this backlash (which is just free promo to her) and already has an apology/retraction waiting.At least now, more Nigerians know her candles. Shame.
Jackie Aina was in the military and has continued to use her large platform to promote American imperialism. It's not surprising she'd do the morally unconscionable thing and find any opportunity to profit from others' suffering.
Nigerians literally had to beg Jackie Aina to post something during #EndSARS and now the gehl is selling Sòrò Sókė candles. Haba. twitter.com/Forvrmood/stat…
This Jackie Aina situation really re-confirms why influencer culture will never be ethical. It’s hinged on marketing and selling products. So yeah, aestheticising your culture to sell candles makes sense in that aspect.
Jackie Aina is a great example of those that remember they’re Nigerian when it’s time to use it for clout.
Does it smell like gun powder? @jackieaina twitter.com/forvrmood/stat…
jackie aina always seemed to be an opportunist tbh. never really stood firm in anything 😭
I just want to say if you buy that Jackie Aina candle that seeks to profit off the blood, sweat and sorrows of Nigerians that died during the end sars protest.. It shall not be well with you n ur family. How can people be so insensitive. Have u ever seen a 9/11 burger? Mad woman.

Why did the Sòrò Sókè title for the candle collection cause such controversy for Jackie Aina?

youtube-cover

As the original protest was against the Nigerian police’s alleged brutality, especially from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) units, a legion of youth campaigned against them. According to Quartz Africa, around 28 million tweets featured were circulated on the platform as of July 2020.

The protests against the reported murders, assaults, and constant harassment by the SARS officials in Nigeria are still ongoing after the unit was dissolved on October 11, 2020.

However, according to BBC’s claims, the protests caused a significant number of deaths just nine days after the dissolvent. According to a BBC News report, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that 69 people had been killed over the protests. The casualties included the demise of 51 civilians, 11 police officers and even seven soldiers.

youtube-cover

Thus, the hashtag and the term “Sòrò Sókè” has been associated with tragedy and the controversial protest in Nigeria. With protests still ongoing after around five years, the issue of using such slogans and hashtags has become sensitive to a section of people of Nigerian origin.

What is known about Jackie Aina?

According to her website, Jackie Aina is a professional makeup artist-turned-YouTuber. The 35-year-old had been associated with makeup since her teens and professionally forayed into the industry in 2009.

Aina further worked with MAC and Bobbi Brown cosmetics after she became a licensed cosmetologist when she graduated from the Vidal Sassoon Academy. Furthermore, the US Army veteran reportedly worked as a freelance makeup artist for five years. She joined the Army in 2008 and served two years as part of the reserve force.

Jackie Aina also started her makeup and beauty YouTube channel in 2009, which has garnered over 3.56 million subscribers over the course of 13 years. The Los Angeles native was born in Los Angeles, USA, and is of Nigerian descent. Aina has an African-American mother, and her father is from Yoruba, Nigeria.

This would explain why the YouTube star thought to use the term “Sòrò Sókè” to name her candle collection’s fragrance. According to Hellogiggles, Jackie Aina had partnered with Sephora, Sigma Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and e.l.f. Cosmetics, amongst other cosmetic and fashion brands.

As mentioned on her website, the statement claimed:

“Jackie continues to challenge the standard of beauty, one video at a time. Her mission: to show both men and women how to not only look good but feel good, every day.”

Furthermore, as mentioned before, Aina has her own lifestyle, beauty and self-care brand, FORVR.

