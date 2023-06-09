Who was Jackie Stallone? Meet Sylvester Stallone's late mother who was a Celebrity Big Brother contestant

World-renowned actor Sylvester Stallone said in a 1977 interview that he got his sense of humor from his mother Jackie Stallone. He also mentioned how he used to see his mother as an "alien" as she was way too ahead of her time. Jackie was one of the first women in the state who opened her own gym and inspired Sylvester to work out.

Originally from Washington DC, Jackie (full name Jacqueline) was a dancer, a wrestling promoter and eventually chose to become an astrologer. All of these were very unconventional for a woman in the 1900s. Stallone’s family is from Ukraine and she used to be a trapeze artist in the circus.

She also worked night-club and stayed out of the limelight even when Sylvester became a big star. It was only in 2005 that she decided to enter the UK series Celebrity Big Brother to create tension in the home.

She did so to fight with her former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen and was voted out just four days after entering the house.

Jackie Stallone appeared on popular wrestling program GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s

Born in 1921, Jackie Stallone’s family lived with bodybuilder Charles Atlas, who trained her in weight-lifting. It was due to this influence that she became the first woman to have a daily TV show on exercising. She was also a hairdresser and talked to her clients about her son’s success when Sylvester was trying to make it big.

Stallone was seen rapping with Americana, Mt. Fiji, and Susie Spirit at the 1980s popular wrestling program GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. After organizing many fights, Jackie Stallone picked up the path of astrology, which she was passionate about for a very long time.

She published many astrology books and made her own physic hotline, to give people spiritual advice. Jackie invented the word rumpology, where she used to read the future by seeing people’s bodies and consulting with dogs.

Stallone had a pretty nasty fight with Sylvester’s father Frank at the The Howard Stern Show in 1992 where she admitted that she had faked an abortion. Jackie is very famous for her surprise Celebrity Big Brother appearance, where she kept on mentioning how she was in the middle of nobodies and said:

"I never knew I was coming to a dump like this, frankly."

She even asked the producers to send in a harpist when they dined. This was parodied by many TV shows and comedians like Dawn French.

Jackie Stallone passed away in 2020 at the age of 98 in her sleep. Her death was announced by her son Frank, who called her a “very eccentric and flamboyant person.”

Sylvester has mentioned in several interviews that his mother was an entertainer like him:

"All definitely, my mother was an alien one of these days. I expect I see two antennae come out of her head. There’s no question about it she realized it. Old Jacqueline is a brilliant woman but quite eccentric if I do have some resemblance of a sense of humor I caught it from her."

She has seven grandchildren.

Jackie Stallone's son Sylvester Stallone, the Rocky star, is still in movies and is currently shooting for his own reality TV show The Family Stallone. Her younger son Frank also appears in many episodes of the series.

