Who is Jade Catta-Preta? Comedian is all set to host Hulu’s Hotties Season 1

Hulu’s latest reality TV show, Hotties, is set to put contestants on blind dates but with a twist. It is often said that food is the language of love, and this show will combine the two. Not only will these contestants go on blind dates, but they will also have to cook against other couples.

The participants will be judged by the host of the show, Jade Catta-Preta. In an interview with Uinterview about the Hulu show, the Brazilian star commented:

"I think everybody enjoys watching people eat spicy stuff! It’s a phenomenon. Look at Hot Ones, look at any of those things Jimmy Kimmel does games on his show where people are eating spicy things. I think we like to see when people are out of control.”

Hotties: Who will decide the "Hotties of the Day"?

Actress and comedian Jade Catta-Preta will host and judge Hulu’s dating reality show Hotties. Known for her comic timing and hilarious jokes, she will be sure to deliver entertaining play-by-play commentary of the dates.

The 38-year-old Hotties host was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and currently lives in Los Angeles. A regular face in New York comedy clubs, she performs all over the country in both English and Portuguese.

Before the pandemic, she appeared as a host on E!’s The Soup, which was previously hosted by Joel McHale until its cancelation in 2015. The Soup was revived post the pandemic, and Jade was selected to be the host due to her witty personality.

Jade has appeared on shows like American Housewife, Californication, and MTV’s Punk’d. She also guest starred on Modern Family, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Angel from Hell, 2 Broke Girls, and Sullivan & Son. Her net worth stands at $1 million.

She has a large following on social media, with 44.5K followers on Instagram and 16.4K followers on Twitter. Her posts often center around her life as a comic.

According to Jade, when people know they’re on TV or are being watched, they put on a mask, which adds to their sense of control. She finds the idea of taking that away fascinating and is interested to observe their reactions.

More about the show

The pairs will not only have to be on the best date and have the best plate, but they’ll also have to complete three spicy challenges in order to be in the running for the coveted prize, a second date worth $2500.

Upon winning, it is completely up to the couple whether they want to opt for the date or split the prize money in half and take home the dough. The Hotties’ press release described the show as:

"In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they'll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges! Will beating the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection... or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess?"

The show will premiere on Hulu on August 16 at 12 AM ET. All ten episodes will drop at the same time.

