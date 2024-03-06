Who is Jadis in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Character explored

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the newest addition to Robert Kirkman's zombie series. The Walking Dead features two main characters, Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (played by Danai Gurira), who unexpectedly cross paths, setting the stage for the promising new spin-off.

Pollyanna McIntosh returns as Jadis, the former Scavenger commander who is now a high-ranking general in the Civic Republic Military (CRM). Jadis has appeared in three distinct Walking Dead series, establishing herself as a pivotal figure in the franchise.

Episode 2 of The Ones Who Live unveiled a secret deal between Rick and Jadis, which has intricate components.

Her unexpected presence hints at her potential importance in the show's narrative, particularly due to the complications her relationship with Rick would present in their attempt to flee with Michonne.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1 & 2.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - How long was Jadis in the CRM?

Jadis initially returned in the second season of The Walking Dead spin-off, World Beyond. It has been six years since she used Rick to get access to the CRM, and her character has seen a total transformation since then. Her high-end appearance and attire indicate her potential alignment with the CRM, hinting at a possible evil role with Terry O'Quinn's General Beale in The Ones Who Live.

Despite Jadis' history of changing commitments and her growing admiration for Rick, she remains hidden. Based on the conclusion of Episode 2, it seems that she is not very pleased with Rick and Michonne.

Is Jadis a villain in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

It is currently difficult to determine whether Jadis is portrayed as a hero or villain in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Her history complicates predicting whether she will favor Rick and Michonne or the CRM.

Judging from her past actions in The Walking Dead, it is reasonable to predict that Jadis would choose her survival above Rick and Michonne's, either by revealing the truth about them to the CRM or fabricating a falsehood to protect herself. Her previous experiences may align well with this, but her unspoken respect and adoration for Rick might alter the outcome.

Jadis' past suggests that she may assist Rick, even if it contradicts her reasoning. Her role in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live generates significant tension and intrigue since her genuine intentions and reasons remain ambiguous. Jadis' connections in The Ones Who Live are unpredictable due to her enigmatic nature.

Why Jadis lied to the CRM about Rick being a "B" Category prisoner

Walking Dead: World Beyond offers a clear explanation for the CRM's A prisoners, but uncertainties persist over the Bs. She does not clarify whether B subjects have distinct requirements or if those who are not classified as A are automatically grouped into the B category. B prisoners may be recruited as soldiers because of their less rebellious and obstinate attitudes.

Attempting to shape Rick Grimes into a cooperative officer probably did not provide positive results for the CRM, perhaps leading to his compelled surrender in the season finale.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is available to stream on Sundays at 9 pm EST on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S.