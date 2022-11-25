Who is James L. Jackson? Meet the retreat founder from Written in the Stars

Written in the Stars, a reality dating experiment, is all set to air on Discovery+ this Sunday, November 27, 2022. BAFTA award-winning broadcaster, DJ, and podcaster, Clara Amfo will be the host of the show, which features three astrologers, Colin Bedell, Michele Knight, and Francesca Oddie, as they guide 12 cast members on their journey to finding love and a potential partner.

James L. Jackson will be among the cast members looking for love and a partner to spend the rest of his life with. He is the founder of Balm Retreat in Bali. The star founded it when he was in his 9–5 job and wanted to align lifestyle with travel and wellbeing. Will he find someone special or will he leave the series alone? Viewers will have to tune in to follow his journey on the show.

The official synopsis of Written in the Stars reads:

"Written in the Stars is a sizzling new reality/dating series which puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers. In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

Written in the Stars cast member James is a Nike trainer

As per his bio on Balm Retreat's page, James is a Nike trainer and a qualified yoga teacher. His retreat has helped a number of people enrich their physical and mental health. James hosts people at the retreat and spends his day "training, hosting, and showing you all the wonders Bali has to offer throughout your stay."

While he was staying in the east, the Written in the Stars cast member dreamed of a life away from desks, chairs, and computer screens. For him, the biggest escape was to go to the beach to find some peace of mind from his hectic schedule and long working hours. Explaining the idea behind founding Balm, James said:

"One day as the sun set over the waves I had an idea, to create something inspired by my love of travel, health and wellness. A lifestyle that I believed would bring me inner harmony and happiness. I continued my journey in the West, where Balm was born. A retreat and travel company that helps enrich peoples lives worldwide."

At the Balm retreat, individuals can go on daily excursions and visit Bali's well-known places. They also get access to nutritious dishes throughout their stay to energize their mind and soul, and they also visit some of the best dinner spots in the city. At the retreat, they are given the option to either opt for plant-based or vegan food.

Individuals staying at James' retreat can transform their physical and mental well-being by participating in their specially curated wellness classes, taught by world-renowned teachers. As part of the classes, people can choose between high-energy group workouts or a variety of yoga classes in a serene atmosphere.

Balm Retreat is located in the southern jungle cliffs of Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia. People can access the infinity pool and deck area, and play a number of games. More details about accommodations and visits can be checked out on James' Instagram profile.

The Written in the Stars cast member has over 8K followers on social media, where he shares updates on the retreat schedule, vacation pictures, hangouts with friends and family members, and more.

Written in the Stars will feature three astrologers helping 12 hopeful singles couple up and form six pairs with the help of astronomy. Each sign is represented by an individual in the house. While every one of them has a compatible match on the show, it is up to the singles to find them.

Written in the Stars will air this Sunday, November 27 on Discovery+.

