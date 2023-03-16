Who is Janick Arseneau from Dance 100? Montreal native has performed on So You Think You Can Dance Canada

Dance 100, Netflix’s latest unscripted dance reality show, is set to feature numerous dancers and choreographers as they attempt to win the grand prize of $100,000 by performing and choreographing performances consisting of large groups of elite dancers.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Janick Arseneau, who previously performed on So You Think You Can Dance Canada. She is the co-founder of Bee-Yond Belief, a dance training establishment in Montreal.

Tune in on Friday, March 17, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix to watch the season premiere of Dance 100.

Dance 100 contestant Janick Arseneau began dancing at the age of three

One of the eight contestants set to participate in Dance 100 is Janick Arseneau who previously competed on So You Think You Can Dance Canada season 3 in 2010. She finished in fourth place and took home $5000.

The Dance 100 contestant is from Bathurst and began dancing at the age of three, which is when she started training professionally until she turned 18. Arseneau's website states that dance has always been a part of her and helped get the dancer through some difficult times.

Her website states:

"Being a professional dancer has always been my dream. One of my biggest goals when I was young was to be part of So You Think You Can Dance Canada. I knew the odds of making it were slim, bring from a small town."

Janick knew she had to make “big moves” and always kept her goals in mind. After finishing high school, she moved to Montreal, leaving behind her friends and family to pursue her career as a professional dancer.

The Dance 100 dancer previously appeared as a dancer in The Micheal Jackson:The Experience video game and as an assistant during Micheal Jackson The Immortal Tour with Cirque du Soleil, which was choreographed by NappyTabs. She previously appeared in Julia Roberts’ Mirror Mirror as a dancer as well as in Make Your Move 3D.

Janick further appeared on America’s Best Dance Crew season 7, and was one of the dancers in Step Up 5: All in.

Her bio further states:

"I am now living in Los Angeles and accomplished my biggest goal yet. I am dancing with Jennifer Lopez in her three year residency show in Las Vegas at the Axis theatre in Planet Hollywood as my first job in the USA."

Celebrities she’s previously danced with include CeeLo Green, Def Leppard, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Clarkson, Marie-Mai, and more.

The Dance 100 contestant appeared in JLo’s Ain’t Your Mama, Dinero, El Anillo, and Limitless and was seen dancing with Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson during the MTV Movie Awards and with Hailee Steinfeld at the RDMAs and with Rihanna at the VMAs.

Her bio states:

"Even though I have accomplished so many of my dreams, my goals do not stop there. I believe that as a dancer and as a person, we always have more that we can learn and achieve, and one should never settle. If you can dream it, then it can become a reality."

She is now set to compete on Netflix’s Dance 100 which is set to premiere on Friday, March 17, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

Poll : 0 votes