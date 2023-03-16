Who is Rex Kline? Dance 100 contestant hails from Los Angeles

Dance 100, Netflix’s upcoming unscripted dance competition, will feature established dancers as they attempt to be the best of the best in order to take home the grand prize of $100,000. To do that, not only will they have to perform while on the show, but they will also have to choreograph performances for large groups.

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming series is Rex Kline from Los Angeles. Netflix’s Tudum states about the dancer:

"Rex Kline is a dance instructor based in Los Angeles who’s danced with Playground LA and Millennium Dance Complex but has never had any choreography gigs — until now. Rex loves to subvert expectations in life and with his dancing, and wants to show people that they don’t need to conform to fit in."

23-year-old Rex Kline from Dance 100 started taking classes as a teen

One of the eight contestants set to compete in Dance 100 is 23-year-old Rex Kline. Rex was born in 1999 in Sacramento, California, and currently lives in North Hollywood. The dancer is passionate about inspiring others and motivating dancers of all ages and styles.

The upcoming contestant has been dancing for as long as he can remember, with hip-hop and tap being the first dance styles he trained in. He trained in contemporary, jazz, and ballet over the years and began teaching others and taking classes at the age of 16.

His bio on Ioen Level Hip Hop & Contemporary Movement Workshops reads:

"He started teaching classes at age 16, specializing in texture focused contemporary and hiphop movement and continues to do so today. Around the same time, he started working as an assistant/intern with Adrenaline and Revive dance conventions as an “ACE”, and to this day, works as a professional assistant with both companies."

The Dance 100 contestant previously appeared on Guess on Steve Harvey, the Maury Povich show, Glee, and is currently working with HRVY.

Kline further teaches a Master Contemporary class and trains people in Cali-Flow at Elevated Dance Contemporary. The dance form combines various dance styles such as modern, contemporary, popping, and hip hop and is appropriate for intermediate and advanced dancers.

The Dance 100 contestant is an internet sensation and has over 150K followers on TikTok where he posts videos of himself dancing. He further has 48.8K followers on Instagram where he posts snippets of his performances and routines. According to his Instagram bio, his preferred pronouns are he/him.

More about the show

Others set to compete in the Netflix show include Keenan Cooks, Rudy Garcia, Brandi Chun, Janick Arseneau, Celine Edmondson, Akira Armstrong, and Max Pham. Joining them as host of Dance 100 is Peloton instructor Ally Love.

Netflix’s Tudum states the following about the host:

"Dance 100 is hosted by Peloton instructor Ally Love. The founder and CEO of the clothing and events brand Love Squad, Ally serves as the in-arena host for the Brooklyn Nets and hosts the podcast Courtside Conversation."

In each episode of the dance competition, the contestants will be tasked with choreographing mind-blowing routines that will feature elite dancers.

Tune in on Friday, March 17, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix to watch Dance 100.

