Who is Jay Barker? All about Sara Evans' husband as he's arrested for allegedly trying to hit her with his car

Sara Evans’ husband Jay Barker was arrested on charges of alleged domestic violence on January 15. Cops said that he tried to slam his car into a car which Sara was being driven in.

Jay was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on a 12-hour hold in Davidson County and then released on the same day after posting a bail of $10,000.

An affidavit acquired by station WIAT states that the singer left a party and entered the passenger seat of a friend’s car. While they were leaving the driveway, she saw her husband driving his car in reverse and attempting to hit them. However, Jay missed Sara’s car.

The affidavit also mentions that Evans and Barker were previously married but are now separated. They had already filed for divorce back in August 2021 mentioning irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons.

About Jay Barker in brief

Born on July 20, 1972, Jay Barker is a retired American football quarterback and is now a Birmingham radio personality.

Jay Barker was playing for the Crimson Tide (Image via Getty Images/Joe Patronite)

He played college football at the University of Alabama under coach Gene Stallings. During the final game of the 1992 season, he led the Crimson Tide to the national championship by defeating the Miami Hurricanes.

He was a recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in the 1994 season and grabbed the fifth position in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Jay Barker was drafted in the 1995 NFL Draft in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers. He was then signed by the Toronto Argonauts in 1998, which brought him to the Canadian Football League.

Barker played for three seasons with the Argonauts and then joined the Birmingham Thunderbolts in the XFL. He was the team’s second-string quarterback and played many games in the middle of the season.

The 49-year-old is now an analyst for ESPN Radio and was an on-air personality for WJOX in Birmingham. He then hosted WJOX’s Opening Drive program with Al Del Graco and Tony Kurre until 2018.

Sara Evans and Jay Barker relationship timeline

Although it is unknown how and where Sara and Jay met for the first time, they tied the knot in June 2008. They exchanged vows in Franklin, Tennessee, and the wedding ceremony was also attended by their children.

The couple were residents of Mountain Brook, Alabama with Jay's four children: Andrew, Braxton, and twins Sarah Ashlee and Harrison.

