Who is Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Fashion designer once walked NYFW runway

The new season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle will welcome Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway as one of the 10 contestants of Season 3. She is a fashion designer and entrepreneur from Virginia, USA.

She runs two online businesses: a clothing line called Private Goods and a cosmetics line, 111 Beauty.

According to The Virginia Pilot, a local online portal, Holloway is also a model who has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2018. She currently works for local brands and photographers.

She was born in Portsmouth and graduated from Old Dominion University with degrees in psychology and human services. Most of her life has been spent moving from one place to another due to her father’s military service.

Jazz Holloway describes herself as a “serial dater”

Holloway’s interview by the portal further stated that she is a self-proclaimed “serial dater.” She blames her short-lived relationships on her lack of communication skills and on her father’s job.

She said:

“That kind of goes back to the lack of commitment. You don’t really get to keep the same people around you. My cousins were all in one place. They got to grow up with the same people and they went to the same middle school, elementary school and high school.”

Although she has a good job with an incredible academic background, Holloway has always been inclined to the entertainment industry. Her Instagram feed includes a few clips of her prepping for a music video, depicting her passion for the performing arts.

This is one of the reasons why she signed up for Too Hot To Handle. Interestingly, Holloway initially thought the offer was a scam when the casting agent called her.

Speaking about the show, she said:

“We’re going to come, have fun, let loose and meet people. It wasn’t really about going there to find love, so we thought.”

When will ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3 premiere?

The dating series is all set to release its third season on Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix. The official synopsis reads:

“It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the se*iest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules.”

The format of the first two seasons carries over with the only difference being in the prize money which went up from $100,000 to $200,000 in Season 3.

The contestants of Too Hot To Handle are Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Holly Scarfone, Truth, Stevan Ditter, Patrick Mullen, Beaux Raymond, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Georgia Hassarati, Harry Johnson, and Izzy Fairthorne.

Edited by Danyal Arabi