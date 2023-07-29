Who is Jean Todt? Details explored after Michelle Yeoh marries longtime partner

On July 27, 2023, Michelle Yeoh married her long-term beau Jean Todt in an intimate ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, after almost 20 years of engagement. Jean Todt is a French motor racing executive and the former CEO of Ferarri. The Malaysian actress is best known for her work in Everything Everywhere all At Once, a movie that earned her the Best Actress Academy Award.

Jean posted about his now-wife's huge win on the night of the Oscars. In a tweet, he wrote:

“Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey!"

He continued by expressing how proud he was of Michelle Yeoh for winning the award.

Jean Todt @JeanTodt pic.twitter.com/jANwzI0sQE Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey! So proud of Michelle who received the Oscar Academy Award of the best actress #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce

Michelle Yeoh's husband Jean Todt is an automobile mogul

Born on 25 February 1946, in Pierrefort, France, Jean Todt always had an interest in automobiles and racing. At 20, he started his automobile career as a co-driver in rallies. Todt, 77, participated in the World Rally Championship until 1981 and won the same for manufacturers with a colleague called Talbot Lotus in 1981.

Jean Todt attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to the Co-operation of Worldwide Broadcast, Jean Todt has a net worth of $16 million - an immense wealth he accumulated by being a prominent and skilled member of the moto industry. He was the team principal of Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 and led Ferrari in Formula One Drivers’ Championships for five consecutive years.

From 2006 to 2009, Jean Todt was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for Ferrari. His last designation was as the President of Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), a position he held from 2009-2021. He was re-elected twice in 2013 and 2017.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt's special day

Michelle Yeoh was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1992.

She and Jean Todt first met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004. They got engaged two months later, on July 26, 2004. A message at the wedding program read as follows:

"On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together."

Netizens appreciated their twenty years engagement and posted congratuatory messages on social media upon hearing the news of the two finally getting married.

ben🍓 @bbenjc I am extremely happy for them and also obsessed with the fact they got engaged just one month after meeting then waited two decades to actually get married I love the two extremes so much. Inside you there are two wolves etc etc twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

Yan widjaya @yan_widjaya

*Jean Todt & Michelle Yeoh*

Pengusaha Prancis/77 &

Artis Malaysia/60

Manajer Tim Balap Ferrari &

Bintang Laga Mandarin

Setelah bertunangan 19 tahun (sejak 2004).

- Suami pertama Yeoh, konglomerat HK, Dickson Poon (1988 - 1991) -

Jenewa, Swiss, 27/7/2023 Happy Wedding*Jean Todt & Michelle Yeoh*Pengusaha Prancis/77 &Artis Malaysia/60Manajer Tim Balap Ferrari &Bintang Laga MandarinSetelah bertunangan 19 tahun (sejak 2004).- Suami pertama Yeoh, konglomerat HK, Dickson Poon (1988 - 1991) -Jenewa, Swiss, 27/7/2023 pic.twitter.com/e5KSfffkqi " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/e5KSfffkqi

Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh were reportedly in no rush to get married, according to a source, who told US Weekly in June 2023:

“They’re both independent, strong-willed people who are secure in their relationship. Just knowing they’re committed to each other seems to be enough.”

Michelle Yeoh and Jean even joked about eloping one day, the insider said at the time.