Who was Jerry Moss married to? All about his wife and kids as A&M Records' co-founder dies aged 88

American recording executive Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, passed away at the age of 88 on August 16. The news was announced via a statement issued to the Associated Press by his family, which revealed that Moss died at his Bel Air home in California.

“They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun. The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure.”

As of writing, no cause of death has been given to the media. Born in New York City, Moss majored in English at Brooklyn College. Earlier, he desired to work in the entertainment industry, and after serving in the military, he became a promoter for Coed Records. Later, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he became acquainted with Herb Alpert and co-founded A&M Records with him.

Alpert and Moss started the A&M label (named after their letters) in 1962. During its more than 25-year run, it released some big hit records, such as Tapestry by Carole King, Frampton Comes Alive! by Peter Frampton, and Alpert's own Whipped Cream & Other Delights. A&M's singers and artists came from a wide range of musical styles, from rock to pop. They included the Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Soundgarden, the Go-Gos, and the Police, among others.

On the personal front, Jerry Moss has a big family and had four kids and several grand and great-grandchildren.

Jerry Moss was married twice during his lifetime

Reportedly, Jerry Moss was part of a big family during his lifetime. He was married twice. He first tied the knot with Helen Sandra Rusteos. It is not known when they got divorced. Moss then got married to Ann Holbrook with whom he shared four children - Ron, Harrison, Jennifer, and Daniela. However, Holbrook and he divorced in 2017.

Later, Jerry Moss began dating Tina Morse. They tied the knot in 2019 after three years of being together. Moreover, Jerry also has five grandchildren and two great-grandkids.

When Moss and Alpert's firm, A&M Records, was sold to Polygram in 1989, it was worth $500 million. The duo stayed with the label until 1993. Sheryl Crow was their most recent signing.

In 2012, when A&M Records turned 50, Alpert and Moss gave an interview to Rolling Stone about the history of the business and their best records. They started their company in Alpert's garage.

“The whole idea was to make great records. We pursued whatever it took to make our releases the most incredible.”

In the past few years, Jerry Moss had put most of his time and energy into giving back to the community. He and his wife, Tina Morse, gave $25 million to the Music Center in Los Angeles in 2020, which led to the square being called after him.

In January 2023, his last public appearance was a memorial show at the Mark Taper Forum put on by the Music Center. The show had Herb Alpert's speech, David Foster hosting, and Peter Frampton, Amy Grant, and Dionne Warwick were the guest of honor.

Jerry Moss made plenty of contributions to the music industry and is regarded as having a big impact on how it runs now.