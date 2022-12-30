Who is John Henson’s wife Jill Benjamin? Comedian's family explored ahead of his new show Stab That Cake! premiere

Food Network will soon premiere with its brand new reality Tv cooking competition titled Stab That Cake. The forthcoming series will feature three professional bakers who will put their cake-making skills up for a unique challenge.

The soon-to-be-released show, Stab That Cake will premiere on Food Network on Friday, December 30, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis for Stab That Cake reads:

"Hosts John Henson and Jocelyn Delk Adams task the bakers to make and then hide their cakes in plain sight throughout a grocery store setting, where two teams of cake fans will race to determine what is real and what is cake.

It continues:

"The bakers must use every innovative and creative technique in their arsenal to make their cakes look just like the real deal! The challenges will increase in difficulty to make the cake artists push their cakes and skills to the next level."

The former co-host of Famed ABC's famous show Wipeout, comedian and actor John Henson will host the show alongside Jocelyn Delk Adams. Together, they will challenge the bakers with tough, one-of-a-kind tasks. John's acting career began when he was merely eight years old. He gave his hand at singing and dancing as well.

John is now happily married to his wife, Jill Benjamin, and the couple shares two kids together. With little to no time left for Stab The Cake to premiere, here's everything you need to know about John and his family.

Stab That Cake host John Henson's wife, Jill Benjamin, is an actress

John and Jill tied the knot in 2010. Jill is also no new face in Hollywood. She is an actress who played the role of Mimi Moon, Austin Moon's mother, in Austin and Ally that aired on Disney Channel. She also portrays Sharona Shapen on Henry Danger.

After getting married in 2010, the couple welcomed their first son Jackson Wright Henson in March 2011. He was born 7 lbs, 11 oz. and measured 22 inches long. During an exclusive interview with People, John shared,

"I love watching him laugh. There is nothing better than a spit take with breast milk!"

John and Jill decorated their son's nursery with a circus theme similar to their wedding. John told People,

"It seemed logical for us to carry that circus theme over to the nursery. Because, as we like to say, we took our love and made a person out of it, so we want the child to grow up with that kind of sense of fun and imagination."

The couple also has a daughter together. Although their birth wasn't publicized, John often takes to social media to share posts about his "daddy-daughter time." He also uploads posts of his kids at his home in Los Angeles.

Stab That Cake host's bio states:

"John won a cult following, and three Emmy Award nominations. Over the course of his career, he has also co-hosted and produced ABC’s Wipeout, Spike TV’s The John Henson Project, and TV Guide Network’s Watch This. He also starred in FX’s Anger Management and NBC’s My Name is Earl, and hosted truTV’s Funniest Commercials specials as well as guest hosted of Who Wants to be a Millionaire."

Stab That Cake will air every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on Food Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

