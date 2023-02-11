Who is John Tory married to? All about his wife and kids as Toronto Mayor steps down amid affair scandal 

On Friday, Toronto mayor John Tory announced that he has decided to step down from his role after admitting to having an affair with a former staffer. The politician issued an official statement surrounding the issue and said:

“During the pandemic I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man... I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part.”

Tory said the relationship began when he and his wife were “enduring many lengthy periods apart” while he was carrying out his responsibilities during the pandemic.

He added that the affair ended by “mutual consent” earlier this year and the staffer found employment outside of his office during the relationship. The politician also issued an apology and said that he will take time off to reflect on his "mistakes" while working to rebuild the trust of his family:

“I am deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and all those harmed by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on city council and the public service for whom I have such respect. Most of all, I apologize to my wife Barb and to my family who I have let down more than anyone else.”

John Tory added that he had already informed the integrity commissioner about the situation and asked the office to review it. He also shared that he will work with the city manager, city clerk, and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an “orderly transition” in the days to come:

“While I deeply regret having to step away from a job I love, in a city I love even more, I believe in my heart it is best to fully commit myself to the work required to repair these most important relationships.”

The mayor also thanked Toronto residents for trusting him as mayor and said it was a “job of a lifetime.” The Toronto Star reported that the former employee who had an affair with Tory was 31 years old and allegedly worked as an advisor in his office.

John Tory has been married to Barbara Hackett for nearly 45 years and the couple are also parents to four children.

A look into John Tory’s marriage and family

John Tory has been married to Barbara Hackett since 1978 (Image via Getty Images)

John Tory was born on May 28, 1954, to parents Elizabeth Bacon and John A. Tory in Ontario, Canada.

His grandfather, John S. D. Tory, was a Toronto lawyer who founded the Torys law firm and his father was a Canadian lawyer and corporate executive who served as president of Thomson Investments Limited and as director of Rogers Communications.

The mayor is the eldest child of John and Elizabeth and grew up with his younger brothers Jeffery and Michael as well as younger sister Jennifer.

John Tory met his wife Barbara Hackett, a renovator and home builder, in 1976 while they were attending York University as students. The duo eventually fell in love and tied the knot in 1978.

The politician opened up about their first meeting during a Narcity Toronto interview and said:

“We sat down next to each other totally by chance in a York University class 44 years ago. We had both come to the class with our respective boyfriend [and] girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, Hackett added that Tory had “long, red hair” at the time they first met. The Toronto mayor went on to reveal that his wife was the first one to ask him out:

“Barb basically asked me out — to go for a beer at the grad pub. Knowing her, she [didn't] have to muster up any courage. I, on the other hand, had to muster up some courage to accept!”

Hackett further added:

“We sat together in the grad pub all afternoon, covering every topic there was to talk about.”

The pair recalled having their first official date at the Royal Alexandra Theater to watch Equus and also having dinner at a pasta place on King Street.

John Tory and Barbara Hackett got married on May 27, 1978, at the Islington United Church. They had a “traditional” wedding ceremony on a “very hot day” and organized their reception at the Weston Golf Club.

The couple had four children together, George, Chris, John, and Susan. Not much is known about their children’s personal lives. Tory and Hackett also have five grandchildren.

