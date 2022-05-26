Who did John Zderko play in The Mentalist and Criminal Minds? Actor dies aged 60 after cancer battle

In a sad occurrence, actor John Zderko, aged 60, tragically passed away due to complications from treatment during his battle with cancer. His fellow actor and friend Charley Koontz broke the unfortunate news on social media. He wrote:

"RIP to my friend John Zderko. A gifted actor, a generous scene partner, one of my best friends and a truly kind person in a world that needs more of them. Love you, pal. Onward. ✌️"

John was last seen in Bosch: Legacy (2022), which screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Apart from that, the late actor has also appeared in projects like 9-1-1: Lone Star, Breaking, The Mentalist, and Criminal Minds.

John Zderko's roles in The Mentalist and Criminal Minds

John played the role of a member of Inner Circle in The Mentalist Season 4 Episode 16 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Two of John's most recognizable appearances were on the CBS network's police procedural crime dramas, The Mentalist and Criminal Minds (some episodes inspired by true events). Both appearances happened in the year of 2012.

In The Mentalist, Zderko was seen as an unnamed member of the 'Inner Circle' in Episode 16, "His Thoughts Were Red Thoughts" of Season 4 (2012). The character appeared briefly during an Inner Circle meeting headed by the character Jason Cooper.

The meeting was then interrupted by the sudden arrival of Bret Stiles and the protagonist, Patrick Jane. Thus, the character played by Zderko remains unnamed.

In Criminal Minds Season 7 Episode 20, John Zderko portrayed Dominic Maguire, an ally to criminal Malcolm Ford (Image via CBS)

In contrast, John Zderko's role in Criminal Minds had a name, Dominic Maguire, who was the husband of Suzie Maguire. The couple was seen in Season 7, Episode 20, "The Company," which focused on criminal Malcolm Ford and Derek Morgan's cousin Cindi Burns.

Both Dominic and Suzie are shown to be a sadomasochistic couple who provide shelter to Malcolm Ford alongside his victim Cindi. The couple also assisted the criminal in hiding Malcolm's car and offered to help him escape. Mr. Maguire also provided Ford with the contact number of someone who would help him get to Toronto.

A look at John Zderko's life

The Bosch: Legacy actor was raised in Ohio, Colorado, and New Jersey. He later enrolled in Park Ridge High School and was also a part of a high school team where The Sopranos star James Gandolfini was among his teammates.

Initially, Zderko focused on building a career in business and didn't venture into pursuing acting jobs. However, he kept taking acting classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, and finally quit his job to become an actor.

Zderko's first onscreen appearance was in 2005, having started as a stage artist, leading him to bag several roles in TV shows and movies.

A gifted actor, a generous scene partner, one of my best friends and a truly kind person in a world that needs more of them.

As mentioned previously, Zderko's unfortunate death was confirmed by his actor friend Charley Koontz, who also provided the news to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the renowned American magazine, John is survived by his sister, brother-in-law, and two nephews.

