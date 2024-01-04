Who were Jolly Joseph's victims? Details from Curry and Cyanide, explored

In Koodathayi, Kerala, the innocent victims of a well-planned scheme set up by Jolly Joseph met their sad fate. Behind the mask of family ties and seeming normality, Joseph spun a story of deceit filled with cyanide, resulting in six brutal murders.

The new true-crime documentary, Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, dropped on Netflix on December 22, 2023. With Christo Tomy as the director, it digs deep into the Koodathayi Cyanide murder case that messed up one family with several deaths.

It is important to note that the case is still ongoing, and Jolly Joseph, the accused, has not been proven guilty, according to a forensic expert in Kerala.

Exploring all the victims of Jolly Joseph's murder spree

1. Annamma Thomas (2002):

Jolly Joseph's mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas, had no idea what was coming her way. Back in 2002, Jolly poisoned a seemingly harmless bowl of mutton soup with cyanide.

Little did Annamma know, this was just the beginning of a string of terrible crimes. Annamma's death wasn't just a one-time thing; it was the beginning of Jolly's plan to take over the family's property by lying and killing.

2. Roy Thomas (2011):

Jolly seemed to be a loving wife on the exterior of it (Image via Emma Bauso on Pexels)

In 2011, Jolly's first husband, Roy Thomas, got caught up in her plan. Despite appearing to be a loving wife and successful professor, Jolly intended to make a fresh start. Roy didn't just die from cyanide poisoning, but also because of Jolly's manipulation.

It all started with her lying about her job, but then she went on to plan Roy's downfall, so she could go ahead with her second marriage to Shaju Zachariah and re-establish herself.

3. Cili and Alphine (2014):

Cili and her daughter Alphine didn't know what was coming their way (Image via Daria Obymaha on Pexels)

Jolly went on a rampage when she targeted Shaju Zachariah's family. In 2014, she poisoned Shaju's previous wife, Cili, and their young daughter, Alphine, while they were at the dentist's.

The killings of Cili and Alphine played a big role in setting up Jolly's ideal family setup, where there was no trace left of Shaju's past life. The deliberate poisoning during a dental appointment made her actions even scarier.

4. Mathew Manchadiyil (2014):

Mathew Manchadiyil, who happened to be Annamma Thomas's brother, was unfortunately targeted by Jolly's well-planned scheme back in 2014. His insistence on getting a postmortem done on Roy Thomas, Jolly's ex-husband, became a major problem for her.

So, Jolly Joseph took matters into her own hands and got rid of him by poisoning him with cyanide, making sure her dark secrets stayed hidden.

Mathew's death was a game-changer in the case, suggesting that Jolly Joseph had something bigger and more evil planned. Unfortunately, in his quest for the truth, Mathew met his demise.

5. Tom Thomas (2016):

Jolly poisoned Tom's medication

In 2016, Joseph kept on with her killings when she poisoned Tom Thomas' medication. This step helped her tighten her hold on the family as she got rid of another member who could have been a threat to her plans.

The family had no idea about the true nature of these deaths and ended up getting caught in Jolly Joseph's web of deception and killing.

6. Annamma (2016):

In 2016, Jolly wrapped up her story by killing Annamma, Roy Thomas' second wife. Using cyanide once more, Jolly got rid of the final hurdle in her quest for total control over the family's wealth.

Curry and Cyanide on Netflix is a docuseries that goes deep into the twisted mind of Jolly Joseph.