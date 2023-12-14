Who is Jonathan Majors' girlfriend now? Is Meagan Good back with her ex?

No, Meagan Good is not back with her ex because she is dating Kang the Conqueror actor, Jonathan Majors. Good, who received critical acclaim for her role in the 1997 film Eve's Bayou and later played Nina on the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter from 1998 to 2001, is known for her roles in movies such as Think Like a Man and Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

She was married to DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2021.

Majors is a recipient of the National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) National Drama Competition. He made his screen debut in the 2017 ABC miniseries When We Rise and has appeared in films like Hostiles and Creed III.

As fans delve into the intricate details of Majors' love life, questions arise about the status of his relationship with the stunning actress, the controversies surrounding Majors, and their respective futures in the ever-changing entertainment industry.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good's romance began making headlines in May 2023. Previously married to DeVon Franklin, the actress faced the trials of divorce in December 2021, finalizing the separation in June 2022.

A movie date at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles set the stage for their budding connection. However, Majors soon found himself entangled in legal turmoil with reports alleging assault charges against the actor.

As the legal storm brewed around Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good emerged as a steadfast pillar of support. The duo did not shy away from the public eye. Photographs capturing them holding hands as they disembarked from an airplane surfaced as they traveled together from NYC to LA.

Public Declarations and Speculations

The couple chose the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala in September 2023 to publicly acknowledge their relationship. Majors, in a heartfelt speech, referred to Good as “the missus," sparking speculations about wedding bells.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good arriving at the former's pre-trial hearing in August 2023 (Image via People)

However, a source later clarified that, despite the endearing term, the couple was still navigating the dating phase of their relationship. Majors' legal battles persisted, with Meagan Good faithfully accompanying him to court appearances.

Jonathan Majors’ Legal Woes

Majors was arrested in March on domestic violence charges against his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. His attorney had issued a statement to Access Hollywood that read:

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone."

Video footage showing Majors picking up Jabbari and pushing her back into the car had been presented as proof of one of the charges brought against the actor.

Majors pleaded not guilty to the allegations, claiming that Jabbari was the aggressor in his counter-case. A new video from the night of the alleged assault has gone viral after it was posted online, and it shows Jonathan Majors and Jabbari arguing in their car before the actor gets out and runs.

When Jabbari comes up with him, he pushes her back and continues running. According to sources, the events occurred on the night of March 25 when Jabbari discovered evidence that Majors had been cheating on her.

However, audio evidence from an argument between Jabbari and Majors appears to show that the actor was reprimanding his girlfriend for arriving home drunk. While it does not clearly state that Jabbari may have started the ordeal, it has managed to elicit some fan compassion for Majors. The trial verdict should be issued soon.