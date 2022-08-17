Who is Jordan Elsass? Meet the actor who is leaving Superman & Lois

Actor Jordan Elsass, who played the role of Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois, has exited the show. Warner Bros TV stated that the actor will not return to the show due to ''personal reasons.'' Jonathan Kent is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. The character played a pivotal role in the show's first two seasons.

Elsass received high praise from critics for his performance in the series. His role will reportedly be recast in the show. With that said, read further to know details about Jordan Elsass and his role in Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois actor Jordan Elsass' early life and more details

Jordan Elsass was born on August 28, 2001, in Kingman, Arizona. According to Facts Buddy, Elsass got into acting at the age of 4 and has, over the years, done several plays. He reportedly attended Austin Community College. The young and promising actor has appeared in several films and shows. Before Superman & Lois, he played one of the prominent roles in Hulu's acclaimed drama show, Little Fires Everywhere.

Elsass starred as Trip Richardson in the show, which tells the story of a family in Ohio in the 90s. He also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's teen drama series, Panic, as Tyler Young.

Elsass' role as Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois has received high praise from critics and viewers. Kent is one of Clarke and Lois' twin sons and is known for his exceptionally kind and honest nature. He is also known for his athletic abilities. Regarding the actor's sudden departure from the show, Warner Bros mentioned in a statement on Tuesday that (obtained via Variety),

''Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to ‘Superman & Lois’ for Season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.''

More details about Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois focuses on the numerous complex challenges and struggles that Clark Kent and his wife Lois Lane face as they deal with parenthood and work, among many other things. The official synopsis of the series, according to The CW, reads:

''After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - being working parents in today's society.''

The series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the lead roles of Clark and Lois, respectively. The two have garnered widespread critical acclaim for their performances in the show. Apart from them, the show also features several noted actors in crucial supporting roles, including:

Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent

Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing

Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge

Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing

Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti helm the series. The third season of the show is expected to drop sometime in 2023.

