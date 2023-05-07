Who is Jordan Emanuel? Summer House MV cast member has posed for Playboy

Summer House MV, Bravo’s upcoming installment of the Summer House franchise, is set to air this week. In the upcoming show, summer’s getting better as the cast will be seen vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard.

Set to appear on the show are 12 friends who have known each other for years and have been vacationing with one another for a while as well. One of the cast members of the upcoming series is Jordan Emanuel, who is the only black Playboy Bunny to later became Playmate of the Year.

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Summer House MV on Bravo.

Meet Jordan Emanuel ahead of her appearance on Summer House MV

One of the cast members set to appear on the upcoming Summer House spin-off is Jordan Emanuel, an international model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. The upcoming cast member was previously Playmate of the Year in 2012 and Miss Black America New York.

Jordan appeared on 8 News Now Las Vegas after winning the Playboy award and opened up about her time as a playmate. She said that she wrote her own spread for the article and so for her, while she worked as a model, the organization let her display a lot of her other attributes besides her “beauty” and “aesthetics.”

She added:

"We’re allowed to vocalize our opinions, we’re allowed to write our thoughts and give an opinion of what we think about what’s going on in the world and ourselves and I think that’s empowering to us."

Her Bravo bio reads that she runs a nonprofit named Women with Voices, is a podcast host and DJ, and is currently working on a swimwear line. The upcoming reality star has various degrees, including broadcast journalism, music business, and art history, all of which she obtained from the University of Miami.

Through her nonprofit organization, the reality star likes to focus on two main initiatives: Mental Health Awareness and Sexual Education and Liberation. She is also an advocate for “multi-dimensional women” who are comfortable in their “s*xuality while simultaneously being a businesswoman.”

Her website states:

"As a woman who has first-hand experience with depression and anxiety, Jordan is passionate about bringing attention to and creating mental health programs geared to assist those with their struggles."

The upcoming Summer House MV cast member likes to use her platform to raise awareness about alopecia, something she has struggled with for years. Her website adds that it’s Jordan’s mission to “bring light” to the silence by talking about her own journey, and showing others that they are not alone.

The Bravo star has previously worked with various media powerhouses, including Cox Media Group and Moguldom Media Group, along with being associated with brand campaigns such as Cover Girl, Rimmel London, and American Express.

The Summer House MV star’s Bravo bio reads:

"Jordan is the life of the party who’s always down to try something new and involves herself in all the drama. She met Jasmine when they were Playboy Club bunnies and considers her to be her sister-cousin. Jordan is a witty, independent woman who loves curating a vibe with music, fashion and food."

