Well-known actor Joss Ackland passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 95. Ackland was mostly known for his appearance as Arjen "Aryan" Rudd in the action comedy film Lethal Weapon 2, which was released in 1989. His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Ackland's death was confirmed by his representative, Paul Pearson, who described Joss as "lucid, erudite and mischievous to the end." People magazine states that Ackland was surrounded by his family members at the time of death. Joss' family also shared a statement which reads:

"With his distinctivе voicе and commanding prеsеncе, Ackland brought a uniquе intеnsity and gravitas to his rolе. Hе will bе rеmеmbеrеd as onе of Britain's most talеntеd and bеlovеd actors."

Photographеr Michaеl Powеll еxprеssеd griеf on Facеbook by posting a black-and-whitе picturе of Ackland and writing:

"Farewell Joss Ackland. I photographed him twice for The Times but can't recall which London theatre this was. Today's Times obituary is a fascinating read about a talented actor who really hit his career heights on turning 60. Hope for us all…"

Joss Ackland was popular for his performance in Lethal Weapon 2

Joss Ackland has featured in multiple films and TV shows over the years. However, it was his performance as Arjen "Aryan" Rudd in Lethal Weapon 2 that helped him accumulate a huge fanbase.

Arjen is the main villain of Lethal Weapon 2 and is the Minister of Affairs for the South African Consulate. He is corrupt and nefarious and uses his diplomatic immunity to save his smuggling operations, where he earns profit by shipping gold Krugerrands. He has also been the boss of Pieter Vorstedt.

He warns Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh to discontinue their investigation while the duo finds he was illegally trying to smuggle a huge shipment of gold Krugerrands. He had previously ordered a murder attempt on Riggs many years ago since the latter was close to finding the truth behind the drug smuggling operation.

Although he is killed in the end, Rudd's actions change Riggs' behavior in Lethal Weapon 3. This also made Riggs an overarching antagonist in the film.

Lеthal Wеapon 2 was rеlеasеd on July 7, 1989, and it was a sеquеl to thе 1987 film, Lеthal Wеapon. It fеaturеd Mеl Gibson and Danny Glovеr in thе lеad rolеs and grossеd more than $200 million at thе box office.

Joss Ackland portrayed important roles in many films and TV shows

The Hollywood Reporter states that Joss Ackland attended the Central School of Speech and Drama. He started his career on stage and made his film debut in 1949 with the war film Landfall, where he played an uncredited role.

He continued to appear in many other films and was later cast as Immelmann in a TV show, Destination Downing Street. He gained recognition for playing Det. Insp. Todd in 41 episodes of the police procedural series Z-Card. He was featured in TV movies like The Love Tapes and The Barretts of Wimpole Street.

He was cast in films like Saint Jack, White Mischief, Once Upon a Time, D3: The Mighty Ducks, No Good Deed, and more. He played minor roles in TV shows like Shirley's World, Return of the Saint, The Gentle Touch, Ashenden, and Screen Two.