Who was Jossara Jinaro ? Tributes pour in as ER and 'Judging Amy' star dies aged 48

Veteran television actress, producer and filmmaker Jossara Jinaro has passed away at the age of 48. The SAG activist died of cancer on April 27. News of her passing was made public by her husband Matt Bogado on her Facebook page.

“With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.”

“Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn't take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.”

Matt Bogado added that a public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area. Information regarding the same has not yet been made public.

Jinaro was best known for her career in Hollywood. She acted in many popular series, including ER, Judging Amy and Strong Medicine.

Everything to know about Jossara Jinaro

The television star was born on May 25, 1973 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She became fascinated with movies and dancing at a young age and decided to pursue a career in the same. Her family reportedly made the move to the United States after her Columbian diplomat stepfather was held captive by the guerilla.

Jinaro left her home at the age of 16 and moved to Chicago, where she was quickly signed with an agent. She went on to claim success after appearing on ¡Viva Vegas!, a Telemundo sitcom.

Luis Alfaro @LuisAlfaroLA To a lovely actor who bravely chronicled her journey with cancer. Rest now, our friend. Blessings to all who knew and loved her, especially her husband, family and the two small children she leaves behind.



Jossara Jinaro, presente! To a lovely actor who bravely chronicled her journey with cancer. Rest now, our friend. Blessings to all who knew and loved her, especially her husband, family and the two small children she leaves behind. Jossara Jinaro, presente! https://t.co/ZkiPHRTFXy

After acting on the show, she went on to play Courtney Messina on Judging Amy. She appeared on the show for three episodes. Later on, she acted on ER, Without a Trace, The Young and the Restless and The Closer.

She also appeared in twelve episodes of Passions, which went on to earn her a GLAAD nomination in 2006.

Jinaro has not appeared much in movies. She portrayed Maria in The Devil’s Rejects and took part in movies like World Trade Center, Fly Boys, Havoc, and Ten Tricks among others.

Though the star has appeared on-screen on several projects, she shared in a 2011 interview with The General Hospital Wub Tub that theatre was her “ first conduit for acting.” She added:

“I do everything I can to go back to it in between projects...there is nothing like sharing a story with someone who is right in front of you. You hear their sniffling, laughter, breathing, and you feel their tears. One night going from a passionate community lawyer, to a heart-broken girl longing for love, to a naive young woman searching for answers... it's like experiencing life through three different pairs of eyes. It's beautiful.”

Following her passing, many took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress. A few comments under the Facebook announcement read:

The actress is survived by her husband and two children, Liam and Emrys.

