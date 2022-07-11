Who is Justin Budfuloski from The Bachelorette Season 19? Physical therapist runs his own business

Season 19 of The Bachelorette created history by featuring not just one, but two leading ladies. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are ready to give love a second chance after The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard broke their hearts.

To woo the ladies, a total of 32 men will participate, including Justin Budfuloski. He is a 32-year-old physical therapist from Solana Beach, California, who runs his own business.

He owns a website called "Symmetry of Motion," which provides alternative and holistic health services. The site includes multiple videos and online programs that help improve body posture and body pain. Will his healing skills impress Gabby and Rachel? Only time will tell.

Justin Budfuloski describes his “dream woman”

According to his ABC bio, Justin Budfuloski wants his “dream woman” to be fit and open minded. Through his bio, he has mentioned the qualities he’s looking for in his life partner and also described himself as a person.

It reads:

“Justin is a lover, not a fighter. He’s all about creating memories in life’s little moments and dreams of having a woman who will enjoy what the world has to offer by his side. He’s not just looking for his best friend but rather wants someone who can keep him excited as life naturally settles into calm.”

It continued:

“His dream woman is open-minded, fit and always striving to be the best version of herself. Justin B. is a glass half full kind of guy who is optimistic to his core.”

The bio further mentioned some fun facts about him, including his love for the smell of Jasmine flowers, his wish to travel to the US in a van and that his “happy place” is a coffee shop.

On the work front, Justin has been successfully running his business since 2019, as per his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he worked as a holistic specialist, corrective exercise specialist, fitness manager, and personal trainer. According to his profile, his first job was not at all related to fitness as he was a real estate agent.

The Cal State Northridge University graduate is also a piano player and has posted several clips on Instagram. Meanwhile, he is all set to impress Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette Season 19.

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere date

The Bachelorette Season 19 will be different from Michelle Young’s season as this time, there will be two leading ladies. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will once again get the opportunity to find a soulmate, thanks to ABC’s Bachelor Nation team.

Earlier, Gabby and Rachel were the finalists in Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor, where the lead picked Susie Evans as his “the one.” Gabby and Rachel were left heartbroken in the end. However, they have now got another opportunity.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 1 reads:

“Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far