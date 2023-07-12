Who did Kady McDermott pair up with on Love Island? Latest recoupling round announced new couples

Love Island season 10 aired a new episode on Tuesday featuring a recoupling round. The previous recoupling was intense as it was the result day of Casa Amor. This time, some islanders returned to their OG partners while a few found new connections.

Kady McDermott was paired up with Zach Noble before Casa Amor but the latter brought in former partner Molly Marsh in the villa. This left Kady single but she grew a connection with Casa Amor contestant Ouzy See and they became a couple in the latest recoupling round.

Ouzy entered the villa after Ella Thomas chose him over her OG partner Tyrique Hyde. But the latter succeeded to win Ella back and thus Ouzy decided to explore other connections on Love Island.

Love Island recoupling after Casa Amor and movie night drama

Post Casa Amor, Love Island contestants went through heartbreaks, fights, patch-ups, and betrayal. The movie night episode created more drama as it showed secret conversations and moments that went behind someone’s back. Mitchel Taylor was labeled as a “snake” by the islanders after they found out that he tried to break up many pairs.

After Casa Amor, the couples were Abi Moore and Mitchel Taylor, Amber Wise and Sammy Root, Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Ella Thomas and Ouzy See, Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie, Molly Marsh and Zachariah “Zach” Noble, and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki.

The islanders who became single included Kady McDermott, Scott Van Der Sluis, Jess Harding, and Tyrique Hyde.

In the latest Love Island episode, a new recoupling round was held and some new connections were formed including:

Ouzy See and Kady McDermott

Sammy Root and Jess Harding

Scott Van Des Sluis and Amber Wise

Couples who remained together after the previous recoupling round were:

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson and Catherine Agbaje

Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo

Mitchel Taylor and Abi Moores

Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor

Islanders who returned to their original partner were:

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas - Ty was single

Only time will tell whether these couples will stay together until the next recoupling segment. Going by Tuesday’s episode, Scott was seen showing interest in Mitchel’s partner Abi Moore. The latter looked happy while talking to Scott which left Mitch a bit jealous.

After the recoupling, Tyrique and Ella admitted that they were happy with the situation. He mentioned that he was relieved as Ella would now return to bed with him.

Tyrique said:

“Yeah, you don’t know how special you are to me. Genuinely. We’re back in bed. Time to come home.”

Earlier, Tyrique had announced that he and Ella were over after she brought Ouzy in the villa from Casa Amor. They also had fights after that where Ella ended up crying multiple times. However, she went back to him, leaving Ouzy single.

Ouzy found a new connection with Kady who was initially reluctant to partner up with him. She felt that she was the second choice for all the guys, especially after Zach went back to Molly in Casa Amor. Ouzy assured Kady and the two ended up kissing each other.

Meanwhile, Love Island season 10 is nearing its end, thus viewers can expect a mass elimination in upcoming episodes.

The dating series airs new episodes from Sunday through Friday at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET on ITVX and ITV2.

