 Who is Kathy Najimy? All about the guest on Celebrity Family Feud

Episode 6 of the hit game show Celebrity Family Feud is set to air on August 14 with a new set of celebrity contestants. This episode will see Kristin Chenoweth and Kathy Najimy compete against each other in the first round, while the cast of My Unorthodox Life and Summer House prepare to go up against one another in the second round. First round's 65-year-old Kathy Najimy is an actor, director, writer, producer, and activist known for her memorable performances in over 25 films and over 100 television projects.

Celebrity Family Feud features celebrities who, along with their closest family members, participate in a fun quiz competition. Interestingly, the questions are also answered by the audience, and they must match the celebrity’s answer for the celebrity to win.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author, and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season! The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice."

Kathy Najimy from Celebrity Family Feud is an actor, feminist, and activist

65-year-old Kathy Najimy was born in San Diego, California. Raised as a Maronite Catholic, Najimy attended Crawford High School and later graduated from San Diego State University. Her career in cinema began in 1990 with films like The Fisher King, Soapdish, This Is My Life, The Hard Way, etc. Her first major role was as Sister Mary Patrick in the 1992 comedy Sister Act.

Najimy also starred in A&E’s regular cop show series Unforgettable as the Captain of the NYPD Major Crimes. Recently, she has also acted in the TV show Younger and HBO’s Veep. Najimy has also received several awards for voicing Peggy Hill for fourteen seasons on the Emmy Award-winning King of the Hill. Furthermore, she starred as Olive on NBC’s Veronica’s Closet for three seasons with Kirstie Alley and was also a part of the regular series, Numbers and The Big C.

In the theatre circle, Nijamy played the legendary role of Mae West in the hit Broadway play Dirty Blonde.

The Celebrity Family Feud star holds two award-winning hit HBO specials as a writer for The Kathy and Mo Show, with Mo Gaffney.

On the other hand, Najimy's work as an activist has also been commendable. The actor, who calls herself a feminist, has been recognized with numerous honors for her work in supporting rights for women, girls, LGBT+ members, AIDS victims, among others. She is also aggressively working to helm the movement to reverse the ban on immigrants, preserve reproductive rights, abolish the NYC carriage horses, and reintroduce the ERA.

In 2016, the activist was bestowed with the title of the Ms. Magazine Woman of the Year and The NY Lily Award for Actress/Activist of the Year. Currently, she lives in NYC with her husband Dan Finnerty of The Dan Band and their daughter, singer-songwriter-actor, Samia.

Viewers can watch Celebrity Family Feud's Episode 6 on August 14 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Susrita Das