Who was Katie Cotton? Age and more explored as influential Apple personnel passes away

Katie Cotton, Apple's former Vice President of Worldwide Communications, passed away "peacefully" on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the presence of her loved ones, as announced by her family in an online obituary. Born in 1965, Cotton was 57 years old when she passed away last week. The obituary reads:

"It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn Elizabeth Cotton announces her passing. Fondly known to family, friends and all who loved her as Katie. She passed peacefully on Thursday evening, April 6, surrounded by family and close friends."

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Apple also confirmed the news of Katie's death through an official statement, in which the tech giant expressed its sadness. Apple said (to Bloomberg) after the demise of its longtime communications chief, Katie Cotton:

"We're deeply saddened by Katie's passing. She was an extraordinary person, and she made countless contributions over the course of her two-decade career at Apple. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who had the opportunity to work with her."

Cotton served as VP of communications at Apple for 18 years and was an influential mind behind the tech giant's media strategy. She also served as a steward for organizing various launch events during Steve Jobs' tenure.

Katie Cotton worked closely with Steve Jobs during her yearslong stint at Apple Inc.

Walt Mossberg @waltmossberg Sad news: Katie Cotton, the longtime chief of communications for @Apple , has passed away. My deepest condolences to her family. obits.lehighvalleylive.com/us/obituaries/… Sad news: Katie Cotton, the longtime chief of communications for @Apple, has passed away. My deepest condolences to her family. obits.lehighvalleylive.com/us/obituaries/…

Often considered among the most remarkable women in public relations and marketing in tech, Cotton was the key leader of Apple's PR. She joined Apple in September 1996, around the time Steve Jobs made a return to the tech company. Katie is reported to have worked closely with Jobs after she became the VP of Worldwide Communications at Apple.

During her stint at Apple, Katie contributed to shaping the brand that saw immense profitability after 1997. Katie Cotton was among the key people behind-the-scenes that orchestrated Apple's miraculous comeback and rise. After Jobs' demise in 2011, Katie continued to work under Tim Cook, who is still the CEO of Apple Inc.

Walt Mossberg @waltmossberg Katie was a formidable figure for 18 years at Apple and I worked closely with her for most of that time. She was a key partner to Steve Jobs, who trusted her judgement. Here’s a photo of Katie at the very first AllThingsD conference produced by @karaswisher and me. Katie was a formidable figure for 18 years at Apple and I worked closely with her for most of that time. She was a key partner to Steve Jobs, who trusted her judgement. Here’s a photo of Katie at the very first AllThingsD conference produced by @karaswisher and me. https://t.co/saAYdYJT3E

However, in 2014, after serving for nearly two decades as a key leader for Apple's public relations and media strategy, Katie Cotton chose to step down and retire. It was reported that Katie, one of the few people responsible for crafting Apple's persona and brand up to that point, chose to retire to devote more time to her children, Ethan and Isabelle Mimeles.

After her retirement, Katie Cotton was more focused on social work, primarily contributing towards raising awareness around mental health education for children. For her cause, Cotton was also said to have volunteered in local community organizations. Besides her community service, she was also referred to as an "avid birdwatcher" by her close ones.

Katie Cotton is survived by her kids, Ethan and Isabelle; her partner, Jim Wells; her mother, Marie; her former spouse, Michael Mimeles; and many other close relatives, as stated in her online obituary.

A private funeral will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Asbury, New Jersey. At the same time, the family has also announced that they will be celebrating her life in the coming months in the Bay Area.

