Who is Kayleigh Clark? American Idol 2023 hopeful has walked the ramp on New York City Fashion Week

American Idol season 21 is set to return with another episode this week and will feature new singers as they showcase their musical skills in front of the three-judge panel in hopes of making it to Hollywood for the next round.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode is Kayleigh Clark, who previously walked in New York City Fashion Week when she was 13 and has sung the national anthem at pro baseball games such as those of the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers.

Tune in on Sunday, March 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21.

American Idol season 21 contestant Kayleigh Clark is from Mississippi

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 is Kayleigh Clark from Sumrall, Mississippi.

The singer and model has a musical background as both her parents can sing, and her father plays the guitar. Her website states that she was introduced to the stage at an early age and spent years competing in pageants and performing in talent shows.

Her website further adds that Kayleigh Clark is a multi-talented singer and model straight from the heart of Mississippi. Her beauty, charm, and amazing vocals leave her audience wanting more. Her first performance was at the age of four, when she performed Happy Birthday, Jesus at a church she used to attend.

In a YouTube video, she said:

"I realized that I had a passion for singing when I was very young. My feet world hit the floor in the morning to the time I’d go to bed, I was always tapping, humming, singing, whistling, anything musical."

In the video, the upcoming American Idol season 21 contestant shared that her biggest inspirations are her parents, as they both grew up around music and that they help her get her spirits up when she gets discouraged over things.

The singer previously recorded songs such as Gabby Barrett’s Good Ones and Temporary Home by Carrie Underwood. Clark added that the Carrie Underwood song “hits” close to home since her grandfather passed away from cancer.

She added:

"It definitely reminded me a lot of him because he said those same things to my dad when he was about to pass away."

She stated that her grandfather asked her father not to cry for him because he is going to see them all again one day. She further added that while the song makes her a little emotional, she loves to sing it.

Other contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode include:

Carina Deangelo - reality TV star and singer from Kailua, Hawaii Fire Willmore - singer and mom from Lawton, Oklahoma Johnny Knox - soulful pop and rock singer from Alabama Kamron Lawson - soulful R&B singer from Beckley, West Virginia Mariah Faith - singer and hairstylist from Conway, South Carolina Nailyah Serenity - singer, actress, a makeup artist, and an astrologist from Charlotte, North Carolina Ophrah Kablan - jazz and soul singer from Laurens, South Carolina Owen Eckhardt - country singer-songwriter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Paige Anne - high school student from Idaho Falls, Idaho. PJAE (Peter Gomez) - pop and R&B singer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tori Green - singer and student at Cal State University San Marcos Warren Peay - southern/country rock singer from South Carolina

